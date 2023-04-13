It’s time to love Celine Dion all over again.

On April 13, Dion released a new song and lyric video. Called “Love Again,” the track comes from the upcoming movie of the same name that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Dion, who plays herself.

“I think I might have feelings for someone I’ve never met,” Heughan says as the video begins.

“Let’s have a little chat,” Dion says, right before the song begins in earnest with her singing.

The video shows lyrics appearing on a cell phone, which is in sync with the film’s plot about a woman who sends texts to her fiancé’s cell phone after he dies, only to form a relationship with the man who winds up with his number.

There’s even one moment when Chopra Jonas is in a car kissing Nick Jonas before he disappears, although Jonas is not listed among the credits in the film.

“You might think your world is ending but it won’t / you might think you need to give up but you don’t,” sings Dion, who also appears in the video as someone appearing to comfort Heughan.

“‘Cause you don’t have to move a mountain / just keep moving,” she sings in the chorus. “Every move is a new emotion / and you don’t have to find the answers / just keep trying / the sun will rise again / the storms subside again / this is not the end / and you will love again.”

The song has already won over fans.

"And when we could think that she already had it all, Celine comes and give us another 'masterpiece,' this song will be on repeat all day long!" one fan raved on YouTube.

"This is such a beautiful song," someone else wrote. "It’s great to hear your voice again. I deeply hope you’re recovering and feeling better. I love you Celine."

"Is there any word to express how perfect this song is?" another person commented.

“Love Again” marks Dion’s debut movie role, although she has already left her mark in the film world, singing the mega-successful “My Heart Will Go On,” from “Titanic,” the video for which was recently rereleased.

Dion, who revealed last December she has stiff person syndrome, will provide five new songs for “Love Again,” her first new music since her 2019 album, “Courage.” Six of her older songs will also appear on the soundtrack, in addition to a trio of selections from the score.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” Dion said in a statement.

“And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

“Love Again” is due to be released May 5 and the soundtrack will be available to purchase May 12.