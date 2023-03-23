Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ music video remastered in 4K is just plain stunning

A new, remastered version of the video for Celine Dion’s massive hit “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic” will have fans enjoying the track with the kind of clarity the ship’s captain must’ve seen when he spotted the iceberg in the ship’s path in the Atlantic on that cold April 1912 night.

On March 23, a new video for the song was released to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Dion performing it at the Academy Awards in 1998.

“To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s biggest hit of all time, this performance focused music video has been reimagined, featuring remastered footage in stunning clarity,” reads the video’s description on YouTube.

“Newly transferred from the original 35mm film reels and assembled in a brand new 4K edit, the video features exclusive, never-before-seen footage from the original ‘My Heart Will Go On’ video shoot from 1997.”

The clip is a feast for the eyes, with a crystal clear picture. It features Dion on a ship, much like she was in the original video for the song, wearing the same strapless white gown, except the picture quality is so good you could mistake the visual for CGI. Another key difference from the original video is the new one does not feature any scenes from “Titanic” cut into it.

Celine Dion looks a lot clearer than she did in the original video for "My Heart Will Go On." Celine Dion via YouTube

“We waited 25 years for this version in HD! And it is worth every second!” one fan raved.

“25 years ago this song changed the music industry, thank you very much Céline Dion for transcending with a song that will continue to be heard forever!” another person gushed.

“Twenty-five years later, this video comes to us. A new version; new perspective, fresh and original. A message for new generations to not let this classic die, and to us to relive the nostalgia and passion,” someone else commented.

Celine Dion is a vision in the remastered video.

It is hard to understate the immense popularity of “My Heart Will Go On,” which won best original song at the 70th Academy Awards, as well as Grammy Awards for record of the year, song of the year, best female pop vocal performance and best song written specifically for a motion picture or television.

It also spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains Dion’s signature song to this day.

Interestingly, Dion has said she didn't want to record the song, but was talked into it by her late husband, Rene Angélil.

“It didn’t appeal to me,” Dion said on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" in 2019. “I was probably very tired that day. I don’t know, very tired.”

“And my husband said, ‘Let’s hold on,’” she continued. “He talks to the writer and says, ‘Let’s try to make a little demo,’ and I sang the song once and they built the orchestra around it. I never resang it for the recording, actually. So, the demo is the actual recording, but after that I sang it about three gazillion times.”