Céline Dion feels 'giant wave of love' on 55th birthday following rare disorder diagnosis

Céline Dion is receiving all the love for her 55th birthday.

In an Instagram story shared from her official account on March 31, a personal message from Dion was added, in which she thanked fans for their sweet birthday wishes.

“I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” the message read, before it was also a written in French.

Celine Dion thanked her fans for their birthday messages on her Instagram story. @celinedion Instagram

Dion's "Love Again" co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan also took to Instagram on Friday, wishing the "My Heart Will Go On" singer a happy birthday.

“Just like our movie, you are a real-life fairy godmother,” Chopra said. Heughan continued, “Thank you for giving the world your love and your music.”

The video was also shared on her Instagram story, along with an array of well wishes that were reposted from the movie's social media account.

“Happiest of Birthdays to You, Miss Celine Dion! I Hope You Have a Most Wonderful Day today!! I’m a Huge Fan and grew up listening to your music! You have a Most Amazing talent and I can’t wait to watch you on screen in your new upcoming Movie, Love Again! Blessings to You!!!!” one comment read, adding a red heart emoji.

Another comment added, “Hope you feel the power of love on your birthday! Our hearts go on for you! Happy birthday, queen Celine!”

Celine Dion shares an Instagram story from the "Love Again" movie account, which compiled a number of birthday wishes for the singer on March 31. @celinedion Instagram

The outpouring of love comes on the heels of Dion's stiff-person syndrome diagnosis, a rare neurological disease that she said causes her painful spasms.

The Grammy-winner posted an emotional video in December 2022, revealing the condition and announcing that she would be rescheduling or canceling several tour dates in 2023.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now," she began. "I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through."

She continued, “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion explained that she's working with a sports medicine therapist daily to build back strength for future performances. However, she admitted that it's "been a struggle."

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now,” she added.

According to the National Institutes of Health, stiff-person syndrome, otherwise known as SPS, causes "fluctuating muscle rigidity in the trunk and limbs and a heightened sensitivity to stimuli such as noise, touch, and emotional distress, which can set off muscle spasms."

“Abnormal postures, often hunched over and stiffened, are characteristic of the disorder,” NIH wrote on its website.

Some people experiencing SPS are unable to walk or move due to the condition, according to the institute. NIH said loud noises can also trigger spasms or falls.

The rare disease affects only one or two in a million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and worsens over time.