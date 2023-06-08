Carson Daly accidentally fueled a viral Taylor Swift rumor that ‘sent Swifties spiraling’

TODAY's Carson Daly briefly fueled a fan theory that one of Taylor Swift's songs would be featured on the upcoming "Barbie" soundtrack.

On Wednesday, June 7, Carson was discussing the "Barbie" soundtrack during PopStart and said artists like Dua Lipa, Ice Spice and Lizzo will have songs on the album.

He then said, "Taylor Swift's on it — the soundtrack's gonna be big."

A clip of the moment went viral on TikTok, leading some Swifties to question if Carson had just leaked that Swift would actually be on the soundtrack.

Carson addressed his comments (and the rumors) during PopStart on Thursday, June 8.

"We cover a lot of exclusive breaking news here on PopStart, and yesterday I said something that sent Swifties spiraling," he said.

"Let me clear this up: I do not know for a fact if Taylor Swift has one of the new tracks on the 'Barbie' soundtrack," he continued. "It is not insider information that I have. I was merely reporting the idea that out there, Swift fans (think so)."

Carson went on to explain that the fan theory came about after she performed her new song, "Hits Different," for the first time live in Chicago. In the second verse, she refers to ex-boyfriends as "Kens."

Ken, of course, is Barbie's boyfriend. The lyric led fans to think the song could have been made for the highly anticipated movie soundtrack.

"It's a theory out there, that I hope is true by the way," Carson added.

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb replied, "We'll find out if you're right."

The "Barbie" soundtrack was announced on May 25 and the first single, "Dance the Night," by Lipa was released the same day.

The soundtrack is confirmed to include songs from Nicki Minaj, HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala and even Ryan Gosling, in addition to Lipa, Ice Spice, Lizzo and more, though there could be surprises.

Both the "Barbie" movie and soundtrack are set to release on July 21.