One country legend honored another when Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Naomi Judd while performing at the Stagecoach Festival on Saturday.

Judd, who sang with daughter Wynonna in The Judds, died earlier that day at the age of 76.

“This next song goes out to everybody who’s ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody,” Underwood told the assembled crowd at her show in Indio, California.

“I feel that’s one of the few human experiences that we all share. But just because the people that we love are not here with us does not mean that they are not here with us, and that does not mean that you will not see them again someday.”

She then asked the crowd to grab a lighter or phone to create light in memory of those who have died, including Judd.

“Let’s light up this place in memory of all those that we miss,” Underwood said. “I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd.”

Underwood then launched into her performance of “See You Again.”

On Saturday, Judd’s daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, shared a statement with TODAY that their mother had died.

Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Naomi Judd, and Wynonna Judd perform onstage during ACM Presents: Girls' Night Out: Superstar Women of Country concert held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 4, 2011 in Las Vegas. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

No cause of death was immediately given.

In the past, Judd had been open about her mental health struggles and how she had contemplated suicide.

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” she told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY in 2017. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move. I wouldn’t even brush my teeth. I wouldn’t get out of my pjs. My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom ... You become immobilized.”

Underwood is far from the only person to pay tribute to Judd. On Saturday, the Grand Ole Opry held a moment of silence in her honor, and The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

"My momma loved you so much and she appreciated your love for her and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said at the ceremony, while fighting back tears.

“My heart’s broken and I feel so blessed,” Wynonna said. "At 2:20, I kissed her on the forehead and I walked away and this is the first place I’ve been. The last thing we did together as a family was with her, we all gathered around her and we said, ‘The Lord is my shepherd.’"

The Judds stopped performing in 1991 when Naomi was diagnosed with hepatitis C, but they had planned on a farewell tour this fall and did take the stage to perform their hit “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the CMT Awards last month.