Carrie Underwood surprises crowd at Guns N' Roses concert, belts out 'Sweet Child O' Mine'

Guns N’ Roses invited a very special guest to join them on stage during their set at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday night.

The legendary rock band surprised the crowd when they brought out Carrie Underwood to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City,” two of their biggest hits.

The group, who was performing at the London venue for two nights, instantly fired up the crowd when they started to play the recognizable opening chords from “Sweet Child O’ Mine” during the show.

After frontman Axl Rose sang the first verse and the chorus, he announced to the audience, “Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Ms. Carrie Underwood” in a fan video posted on YouTube.

Underwood then emerged from the side of the stage wearing a t-shirt with the Union Jack, the flag of the United Kingdom.

She rocked out with Guns N’Roses as she belted the second verse and the chorus with Rose.

The “Cry Pretty” singer later returned during the encore to sing “Paradise City.” In another fan video from the concert, Rose said, “Well, we did it before. So let’s do it again. Ladies and gentlemen, Ms. Carrie Underwood.”

Slash strummed his guitar as fans helped them sing the rock anthem.

Their reunion on stage comes a couple months after Underwood brought out Rose in May when she headlined the Stagecoach Festival. They dueted on the same two “Appetite for Destruction” tracks.

“Welcome to the greatest night of my life,” Underwood told the crowd at the time, according to Rolling Stone. “Give it up for Axl Rose!”

She then asked, “You thought we were finished?” before they sang “Paradise City.”

Guns N’ Roses is currently on their UK and European tour after having to reschedule dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will next perform in Scotland, Germany and Italy.

Underwood is also across the pond right now promoting her latest album “Denim and Rhinestones.”