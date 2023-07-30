Cardi B retaliated after someone in the crowd of her Las Vegas performance threw a drink at her.

The incident was captured in a video shared across social media. In the clip, the rapper was in the middle of performing her hit “Bodak Yellow” at a club in Las Vegas when a concertgoer threw the contents of their beverage onstage, soaking Cardi B.

The rapper looked shocked for a moment before she took her microphone in one hand and chucked it into the crowd. After the incident, she appeared to be yelling at the fan who threw the drink from the stage while security dispersed onstage and near the front of the crowd.

On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Cardi B retweeted a video of the incident posted by a fan account and set to her latest track, “Jealousy.”

A representative for Cardi B did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Cardi B performs during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 8, 2022, in London, England. Joseph Okpako / WireImage

For decades fans have thrown items at artists from the crowds. However, during the summer of 2023, the trend’s prevalence has seemed to increase, with concertgoers throwing objects ranging from cellphones to a parent’s ashes.

Bebe Rexha’s June 18 concert at Pier 17 in New York City was cut short when the singer was rushed to the hospital.

During the concert, she was hit in the face by a cellphone allegedly thrown by Nicolas Malvagna, 27, who was ultimately arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident. Malvagna pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance, NBC News reported.

Rexha shared several images during her recovery, including a selfie of her black and blue eye with a bandage placed over the arch of her eyebrow.

Weeks later, Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye with a bracelet while performing at the Idaho Botanical Garden in June. Ballerini was mid-song when she was hit in the eye, which caused her to stop singing and leave the stage for several minutes. The country star confirmed she was “fine” after the incident and said “it more so just scared me than hurt me.”

Harry Styles was also among those affected by the increase in poor concert ettiequte after he was hit in the face by an unidentified object during a concert in Vienna, Austria. In a video shared on social media, the singer appeared to pause and brought his hand to his eye before he walked offstage while covering his face.

Though Adele has not yet been victim to objects thrown at her from the crowd, she did address the trend during one of her Las Vegas residency shows while she was using a t-shirt cannon to launch merch into the crowd.

“Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America, they’re just throwing s--- onstage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience. “F---ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me.”