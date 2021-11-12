Britney Spears wears #FreeBritney shirt ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears wore her emotions on her T-shirt ahead of a crucial court hearing on Friday that could potentially end the controversial conservatorship that she has been under for the past 13 years.

The 39-year-old pop star appeared in a white #FreeBritney T-shirt in a video posted on Instagram early Friday by fiancé Sam Asghari, who is seen wearing a black #FreeBritney shirt of his own.

Spears' shirt also contains the line, "It's a human rights movement."

The #FreeBritney hashtag has been used by her fans and friends who have been lobbying for more than a year for the conservatorship to end. She thanked the fans of the #FreeBritney movement for their support in October after a pivotal court ruling.

“#FreeBritney movement… I have no words… because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship… my life is now in that direction !!!!!” she tweeted.

Spears has had a court-appointed guardian since 2008 in the wake of a public breakdown in 2007, which has given control to her finances and other aspects of her life to her father, Jamie Spears.

Britney broke down in tears in a court hearing in July, claiming "conservatorship abuse" by her father, who has denied the claims in court filings.

A judge removed Jamie Spears as conservator of Britney's finances on Sept. 29, days after Jamie asked the court to end the conservatorship. A judge is expected to rule on Friday on her petition to dissolve the conservatorship entirely.

"I haven't prayed for something more in my life," Spears wrote in a since-deleted post on Monday without referring directly to the hearing.