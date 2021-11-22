Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for her support: ‘You’re my inspiration’

Britney Spears is thanking Lady Gaga for voicing her support for her during her legal battle to end her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

The "Toxic" singer posted an Instagram gallery featuring a photo of Gaga in a leopard-print bodysuit along with a recent video of Gaga telling a media outlet how thrilled she was that a judge released Spears from her conservatorship on Nov. 12.

Lady Gaga, left, dressed as her male alter ego Jo Calderone, and Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

"I watched her as a young girl and I still watch her now," Gaga says in the heartfelt clip. "She is wildly talented. She is incredibly inspirational and I'm just so happy that we get to celebrate today, that she gets to embark on a new phase of her life."

"And, she authored her freedom," Gaga adds.

Next to the images of Gaga, Spears wrote, "Why hello sexy lady !!!! Thanks again for your kind words … you’ve inspired me too and I’m in love with this outfit !!!! You’re my inspiration for the rest of the year and congrats on your amazing movie !!!! Love, B 💋💋💋 ⁣"

Fans of the two pop music superstars were excited to see them expressing their admiration and support for each other.

"QUEENS," one gushed in the comments.

"Legend supporting legend," another wrote.

Spears' note of appreciation for Gaga comes just days after she slammed Christina Aguilera for not speaking out on her behalf.

During a red-carpet interview with the Associated Press at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys on Nov. 18, Aguilera was asked by a reporter if she’d communicated with her onetime rival Spears now that her conservatorship has ended.

The Grammy winner glances at her publicist behind her who interrupts the interview saying, “We’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry. Thank you though. Bye!”

Aguilera frowns and replies, “I can’t, but I’m happy for her,” before being escorted away from the press.

Spears posted Aguilera's interview clip in her Instagram stories along with an angry message about people "refusing to speak" up for her.

"I LOVE AND ADORE EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED ME…BUT REFUSING TO SPEAK WHEN YOU KNOW THE TRUTH, IS EQUIVALENT TO A LIE !!!!,” wrote the singer.

She added, "13 YEARS BEING IN A CORRUPT ABUSIVE SYSTEM YET WHY IS IT SUCH A HARD TOPIC FOR PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT ??? I’M THE ONE WHO WENT THROUGH IT !!!! ALL THE SUPPORTERS WHO SPOKE UP AND SUPPORTED ME THANK YOU…YES I DO MATTER !!!!!"

However, Aguilera previously tweeted a lengthy message of support for Spears in June after Spears shared a devastating court testimony about the conditions of her conservatorship.

Next to a childhood photo of the two singers, who appeared together on Disney's "The Mickey Mouse Club," she wrote, in part, "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through…It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live as they wish."

Aguilera concluded her message, "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

At the same time she blasted Aguilera in her Instagram stories, Spears shared a video of Gaga calling Spears "an inspiration to women" during a red carpet interview for her upcoming film “House of Gucci.”

“THANK YOU @LADYGAGA FOR GENUINELY TAKING YOUR TIME TO SAY SOMETHING SO KIND. YOU MADE ME CRY !!! I LOVE YOU !!!” Spears wrote.