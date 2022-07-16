Britney Spears is giving fans a taste of her voice once again.

On Friday, July 15, Spears sang an a cappella rendition of her 1998 hit “Baby One More Time” in a video shared on Instagram. In a distinctly deeper voice than the original version, Spears started from the top of the song, tackling the first verse in a slow, powerful tone.

As the song built up into the chorus, the singer showed off a different side of her voice and began to belt the lyrics. She even changed up the lines at the end of the chorus to, “Give me a f-----g sign, hit me baby one more time.”

Spears penned a lengthy message in the caption of the post, explaining that she took this video amid some household chores. She added, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby.’”

“the WORD as in WORDS … Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know … give me a f-----g sign … HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME !!!” she added, before revealing her alternative ideas for the song's arrangement. “Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of ‘Baby’ but have the producers actually work for me and put it together … a start …”

However, the 40-year-old singer said that her team said no and shifted the vision, explaining, “but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW!!!”

Spears was referencing a moment at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards where her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld and Sofia Carson sang a medley of her songs as a tribute to Spears who was in the audience, including “Oops!... I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Baby One More Time” and “Till the World Ends.”

“They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing !!!” she wrote. “The truth is a f-----g b---h !!! I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me … I’m not going to be a victim !!!”

Britney Spears watching her sister perform her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music awards. Image Group LA / Disney General Entertainment Con

Spears took a moment to predict some of the reactions to her singing again, writing in part, “Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER. Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling … I worked my a-- off then I was locked up in one place … It’s too late.”

She reiterated the fact that her love for music and performing was “ruined” for her by her team and her previous conservatorship, which was officially ended in November 2021 after 13 years.

“They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my keys to my car and told me I couldn’t leave on my own … ‘SORRY MAAM … we have to follow the rules’!!!” she added. “They made me feel like nothing … every single one of them !!! Like I said before … they took away my rights … my womanhood was ruined !!!”

In the comments, fans celebrated Spears’ voice and rendition of her iconic pop hit.

“I love your natural voice but I love more seeing you comfortable showing it to the world,” one fan commented.

Another fan added, “Your deep natural voice is the best.”

"Hit me with those vocals queen," another wrote.

“Baby One More Time (Britney’s Version, 2022),” one fan commented, referencing how Taylor Swift has been branding the re-recordings of her albums, including “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Kaitlyn Bristowe, who appeared on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” commented along the same lines, writing, “PULL A T SWIFT AND RE RECORD AN ALBUM. We beg of you.”

This isn’t the first time that Spears has shown off her beloved voice for fans on Instagram in recent years.

In December 2021, she shared a now-deleted video on Instagram where she practiced some runs and began belting out high notes. In the caption, she hinted at releasing new music, writing, “New songs in the works.”

The year prior, to mark her 39th birthday in December 2020, her record label RCA also dropped a previously unreleased track called “Swimming in the Stars,” which was meant to appear on her last studio album “Glory” in 2016.