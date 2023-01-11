Jeff Beck, British guitar legend who rose to fame as an influential rocker in the 1960s, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, the British rockstar known for his skillful mastery of guitar, died of bacterial meningitis, his family announced Wednesday.

Beck, 78, spent last summer touring throughout Europe and released a joint album with actor Johnny Depp in July. He contracted meningitis “suddenly,” according to the statement on his official website and social media accounts.

“His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss,” the statement said.

The eight-time Grammy winner earned two spots in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, in 1992 with the Yardbirds in 1992 and as a solo artist in 2009.

The legendary guitarist, who ranked fifth on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” is credited with influencing a generation of musicians and is known for blending all types of music — hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera.

He spent time in bands such as Nightshift and the Tridents and the Yardbirds, which he joined in 1965 to replace Eric Clapton. While with the group, the Yardbirds had hits with “Heart Full of Soul,” “I’m a Man” and “Shapes of Things.”

A year after joining, Beck was replaced in the group by Jimmy Page.

Before he was known as a guitar god, Beck was a boy in England, building his first instrument from a cigar box, a picture frame and string from a radio-controlled toy airplane.

Gene Simmons, bassist for KISS, was among many who penned tributes to Beck on social media following his death.

“Heartbreaking news to report the late, great Jeff Back has sadly passed,” Simmons tweeted. “No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness. RIP.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.