Why ‘Bridgerton’ features orchestral covers of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more

In addition to its fascinating storylines, with thought-provoking and romantic love stories, "Bridgerton" is known for its swoon-worthy soundtrack.

In past seasons, we've heard pop songs get the orchestral cover treatment, such as when Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" play at one of "Bridgerton's" many balls.

"Bridgerton" music supervisor Justin Kamps says pop music can help modern audiences see themselves in each scene, despite its Regency setting.

"Pop music can have so much drama and romance," he tells TODAY.com. "What the show does is heighten these kind of everyday feelings of romance that people have throughout their lives. And it's fun to hear a song that you've had a connection with in your own life transposed into this string quartet version that is playing with and affecting the characters' lives throughout the show.

"I just think that's a really fun juxtaposition for people and combination of bringing their own emotions into the story each season," he adds.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Bridgerton. Netflix

Each season of "Bridgerton" also has its own score, composed by Kris Bowers.

Bowers tells TODAY.com that Penelope and Colin's love theme aims to cover the "emotional landscape" of their relationship over the course of the season.

"The melody, the way that it was shaped was trying to mirror the push and pull of their relationship, the timidity of whether or not they actually want to move forward with this on either side as they both play with this idea of what it would be like to possibly explore a romantic connection," Bowers says. "So the melody has that type of 'two steps forward, one step back' kind of feeling to it."

The official soundtrack for the season won't be available until part two hits Netflix June 13. But viewers can hear part of their romantic theme in the first few minutes of Season Three, when Penelope sees Colin return home and greet the Bridgerton family, then in a more "fuller" form at the end of Episode One.

Read on for more details about "Bridgerton" Season Three's soundtrack.

Songs in 'Bridgerton' Season Three

'Abcdefu' by Gayle

Kamps tells TODAY.com he chose "Abcdefu" because it shows how much Penelope has grown.

The tune plays in Episode One when Penelope takes off her cloak at the first ball of the season to reveal a show-stopping dress — a major departure from her youthful yellow outfits.

"For her, it's kind of like taking some charge in her life and trying to come out as a brand new person wearing something she actually wants to wear," Kamps says. "We wanted there to be something there that just has some attitude to it, and it's just this beautiful swelling moment for her. I think fans are really going to love her big entrance."

'Jealous' by Nick Jonas

In Episode Two, fans hear an orchestral cover of Nick Jonas' "Jealous" play. Kamps told Netflix's Tudum that "Jealous" is one of his wife's favorite songs. He also said the catchy tune has a "great melody."

‘Dynamite’ by BTS

BTS' song "Dynamite" was practically everywhere when it was released in 2020. The song was so popular that Kamps knew it needed to be played during "one of the ball sequences" in Episode Two of the show.

“That’s a perfect, light, dancy song for our dancers to have been choreographed to," he told Tudum.

'Cheap Thrills' by Sia

Kamps said that "Cheap Thrills" by Sia was “another amazing track" that had to be on the setlist.

While thinking about its placement in Episode Three, he said he knew the track would be a “great entrance" to one of the "Bridgerton" balls.

'Happier Than Ever' by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's song "Happier Than Ever" in Episode Three was a notable example of a song selection going the distance in the production process.

“This was a song that actually was used on set for the choreography for this, which doesn’t always happen,” Kamps told Tudum. “This is another special moment where that song was just the right song for that dance and also made sense thematically.”

'Snow on the Beach' by Taylor Swift (feat. Lana Del Rey)

Taylor Swift was 2023's Person of the Year, according to Time magazine, so it seemed fitting that Kamps included a Swift nod in Season Three.

“Every year is Taylor’s year, as we know, and she’s just bigger than ever,” he told Tudum. “I’m very excited that they gave us permission to use the song because I think it’s a beautiful moment.”

"Snow on the Beach" will play in Episode Four.

"Bridgerton" also notably used Swift's song "Wildest Dreams" in Season One, which played over a series of romantic love scenes between Daphne and Simon.

'Give Me Everything' by Pitbull

Pitbull's song "Give Me Everything" plays in Episode Four and will give "Bridgerton" a fresh new sound, according to Kamps.

Kamps told Tudum that the bop "is a little bit outside of the sound of the covers we normally hear" in "Bridgerton."

"It almost leans further into a pop sound, slightly, just because the original song is such a banger pop track," he said.