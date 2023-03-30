Brian Gillis of LFO has died, leaving Brad Fischetti the only surviving bandmate

Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the original members of LFO, has died.

The news of his death was confirmed by the only surviving member of the late ‘90s, early 2000’s boy band Brad Fischetti on LFO’s Instagram.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” Fischetti wrote on March 30 alongside a black-and-white photo of him, Gillis and the late Rich Cronin. “Brian ‘Brizz’ Gillis passed away. I don’t have details and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss.”

Gillis was part of LFO from 1995 to 1998. Fryderyk Gabowicz / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy. If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness,” he continued, adding that he’s trying to “find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy.”

Fischetti continued by honoring his former bandmate and friend, writing, “If it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO, the first two chapters, the LFO you came to know and (hopefully) love would not exist.”

He said that while his “relationship with Brian was complex,” the singer noted that “it contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

Cronin, Giliis and Fischetti in the early days of LFO. Fryderyk Gabowicz / Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Gillis was an original member of LFO from 1995 to 1998. He was replaced by Devin Lima, who would be part of the band's hit single and breakthrough song “Summer Girls,” which was released on June 29, 1999.

“I’ve prayed for Brian every day for many years. And I will continue to pray for him, for his beloved father, for his friends, his family, and those who loved him,” Fischetti wrote, in part before concluding his note.

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin. And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that,” he wrote. “Rest east bro. Rest easy.”

LFO was also known for their songs “Girl on TV,” with Jennifer Love Hewitt starring in the music video, “I Don’t Wanna Kiss You Goodnight” and “Every Other Time.”

The band faced many tragedies over their time together. While they remained close and went on a summer tour in 2009, they disbanded after Cronin died in September 2010 at the age of 35.

The singer was diagnosed with leukemia in 2005 and underwent chemotherapy. The disease returned in 2007 and 2008.

Lima was only 41 when he died in November 2018 after a year-long battle with stage 4 cancer. Fischetti also released a statement after Lima's death, per Variety, sharing how heartbroken he was to lose his friend.

Lima and Fischetti reunited and toured in 2017 and released their first song in 15 years, "Perfect 10." The magazine noted at the time that the duo was set to continue touring before Lima was hospitalized and diagnosed with cancer.