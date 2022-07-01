Bret Michaels has been hospitalized.

Members of Poison shared the news while on stage ahead of their scheduled show during their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Bobby Dall, C.C. DeVille and Rikki Rockett want to give you all of our love and tell you that Mr. Michaels would like to be here to give you his love as well. But due to a bad reaction to a medication, he is currently in the hospital,” Bobby Dall told the crowd in a video shared on Facebook by Cheri Gail Wheet. “So unfortunately, we will obviously not be performing tonight.”

“We love you all and the reason that we’re out here to speak to you for a minute is to make a big round of applause for Joan Jett, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe,” the musician continued.

“So we’re gonna up our spot because of the illness and the weather and let the other three brands give you the wonderful performance you look like,” Dall added, before noting that they’d “be back in Nashville and we will rock this city very soon.”

The band did not further elaborate on Michael's health status.

A rep for Michaels did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment.

The Stadium Tour kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia, with their latest show taking place on June 28 in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is unclear if Poison and Michaels will be performing at their July 2 stop in Jacksonville, Florida.

Michael has a history of health issues. In April 2010, he suffered an emergency appendectomy and two weeks later was hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Doctors later found a hole in his heart and the rocker underwent a heart procedure in 2011.