Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Once Jackson Maine, always Jackson Maine. Bradley Cooper channeled his rocker character from “A Star Is Born” while on stage with Eddie Vedder at BottleRock festival in Napa Valley this weekend.

On May 25, 2024, Cooper joined the Pearl Jam singer on stage to sing “Maybe It’s Time,” the song Cooper recorded for the 2018 reboot of “A Star Is Born.”

The pair was seated for the performance, Vedder strumming an acoustic guitar while he and Cooper traded verses and came together for the chorus. The song’s final line, sung in unison, was met with raucous applause. Cooper and Vedder stood to hug before turning back to the crowd to wave and bow.

This isn’t the first time the pair has worked together. In 2018, Bradley called Vedder a friend and said Vedder was pivotal to his process for honing the rockstar persona he channeled to for Jackson Maine in “A Star Is Born.”

“I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper told Yahoo Entertainment. “And he gave me minor, little things that only musicians know about what to do, just aesthetically and the inner workings.”

Though he gave him pointers, Vedder wasn't enthusiastic about the movie, which Cooper also directed. “He thought it was crazy I was going to do this movie," Cooper said.

In the film, Cooper plays a fading rock star named Jackson Maine. His character sings “Maybe It’s Time” at a drag bar where he first meets Ally played by Lady Gaga. Jason Isbell wrote the song for the film.

When Vedder sang the song during a gig in Arizona in 2019, Isbell posted about his appreciation on X, formerly Twitter.

“Holy (sh-t) Eddie Vedder sang my Bradley Cooper song in his set tonight,” Isbell wrote. “That is by far the strangest sentence I’ve ever composed but it’s certainly a huge honor. I was 12 when “Ten” came out and by god I learned how to play every song on it.”

Since clips of Vedder and Cooper’s performance from this weekend have made their way online, viewers are loving it.

“2 superstars. This gave me chills all over my body,” wrote one commenter.

“That’s Jackson Maine,” wrote another.

“Bradley sounds amazing! Wow blown away,” a fan commented.