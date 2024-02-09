Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are teaming up once again on a new love song.

On Friday, Feb. 9, the couple released their new song, "Purple Irises." In the song, they sing about how time can't break a real relationship.

In the second verse, Stefani sings, "And do you still think I’m pretty / And are you happy?"

Shelton appears to answer this in the pre-chorus when he says, "It’s not 2014 / But you still look good in those jeans / Looking in the mirror / Do you see what I see?"

The song, which was produced by award-winning producer Scott Hendricks in Nashville, has received a lot of positive reviews from fans online.

On YouTube, one person said that "Purple Irises" is a "classic masterpiece song that embodies true unconditional love. I really love this song."

Another wrote, "This is a driving song for sure! Shooting down the highway.....doing the speed limit, of course, This is fun...the beat, the words, the 2 lovebirds singing out.... I’m giving it 💯."

Shelton and Stefani also talked about the significance of their new song in a press release.

"'Purple Irises' is a song that comes from the idea that when you plant something you are planting hope and watching love grow, weathering all the different seasons of growth," Stefani said. "We are in this together, we planted the seeds together and we are growing together.”

Shelton added, "We love this song so much."

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose in the single artwork for their new song, "Purple Irises." Ellen von Unwerth

“It’s a song Gwen wrote with a couple of friends of hers, and I fell in love with it the first time I heard it," Shelton explained. "She knew there was something different about it and asked me to come in and sing with her.

"My longtime producer, Scott Hendricks, produced it, and Gwen’s been wanting to work with him for a long time now, and it’s turned into this really cool and different song that can live anywhere.”

In the past, Shelton and Stefani have collaborated on other songs. In 2019, they released their hit duet “Nobody But You,” which went platinum, and then their 2020 bop, “Happy Anywhere,” which topped iTunes All-Genre chart, according to Shelton’s official website.