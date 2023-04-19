Blackpink covers iconic TLC and Spice Girls songs in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

They may be huge in the ‘20s, but Blackpink has lots of love for the ‘90s.

The K-pop girl group performed TLC’s “No Scrubs” and the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” while appearing on “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on April 18.

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie got the segment started by mixing in their hits “Pink Venom” and “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” while also showing Corden how to properly krump and explaining how they learned their craft at an actual band training camp.

Corden then asked the ladies if they were inspired by any other bands.

“We loved TLC’s music,” Jennie said. “They had vocals, they had raps. Then they had a bit of hip-hop.”

They were more than eager to jump in when Corden asked if they wanted to sing a TLC track, and the five of them dove into “No Scrubs.”

Later, they performed their song “How You Like That” before they discussed the impact the Spice Girls had on them.

“Since I was young, I used to listen to the radio a lot and then their song came out and I was like, ‘Oh!’ I was vibing with them,” Lisa said.

James Corden and Blackpink had the time of their lives singing TLC and Spice Girls songs. The Late Late Show with James Corden via YouTube

“We really liked how they have their own individual characters,” Jennie said. “That was something that we were aiming for and it was such an iconic girl group in history that we grew up listening to.”

Corden then gave them all Spice Girl-related nicknames before they closed the segment by singing the Spice Girls’ signature hit, “Wannabe.”

The performance had fans, known as Blinks, applauding.

“I really like the uniqueness of their voices and their energy, it was one of the most interesting Carpool I’ve seen,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Thank you James, that was so much fun. I’m sure the Pinks loved it as much as we, Blinks, did. It was amazing!!!” someone else raved.

“This is sooo amazing. James knew every word. I love their tributes to TLC and the Spice Girls so beautiful,” another person commented.