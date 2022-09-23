Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Noah Cyrus just released their first duet, and it will make you cry

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to have taught his daughter Noah one key life lesson he previously learned: Stand still.

The two released a lyric video of their first duet, “Noah (Stand Still),” on YouTube Sept. 23.

On it, the two sing about how they've learned to weather life's storms by being present and pausing when needed.

The intimate song is a part of Noah's new album, "The Hardest Part," and describes how she relied on her dad's advice to navigate personal challenges. The album came out on Sept. 16.

Noah, 22, opens the duet with a verse that appears to reference her previous addiction to Xanax, singing, "When I turned 20 / I was overcome with the thought that I might not turn 21 / Death upon my doorstep / If I took just one more step / There'd be nothing left of me except these songs."

Noah said her father's advice kept her encouraged. She recalled him saying, "When you don't know where you're going / Just stand still / Soon enough you will / And when all the hope and joy you feel turns into paranoia / 'Cause it will / Remember just stand still."

The following verse is Billy Ray's, and he comforts his daughter by saying, "As you get older / It gets harder to change / You might find yourself alone with just your shame / But it's not over / It's all gonna be OK / And when times are tough remember what I say."

Fans have already taken notice of the heartfelt song.

"Beautifully made," one person commented under the YouTube video. "Thank you for sharing such a sweet tender moment you shared with your dad and making it not only a song but a duet."

Another said, "Noah’s voice and poetry in these songs are a true gift to this world."

Someone else commented, "always releasing songs that touch your soul in a way like no other.. thank you Noah for this beautiful art."