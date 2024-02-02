Who is Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick? The couple shares 2 daughters

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

It's an exciting time to be a Billy Joel fan.

The musician just released his first new single in almost two decades, and he's also performing at the 2024 Grammys.

The Piano Man has certainly been creatively inspired lately, and Alexis Roderick, his wife of over eight years, is a witness to the renaissance.

Joel met Roderick in 2009, and made things official at a surprise wedding on the 4th of July in 2015. Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo officiated the wedding, the singer’s spokeswoman Claire Mercuri told the Associated Press at the time.

Curious to learn more about Joel's other half? Read on.

Alexis Roderick is Billy Joel's fourth wife

Before he tied the knot with Roderick in 2015, Joel was married three other times.

Joel's first marriage to Elizabeth Weber played out in the '70s and '80s. He was married to model Christie Brinkley from 1985 and 1994, then to celebrity chef Katie Lee from 2004 to 2009. According to a 2009 story about him in The New Yorker, he "refers to his former wives as Ex 1, Ex 2, and Ex 3."

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel met at a restaurant

The couple first met in 2009 at a restaurant, per The New Yorker, and exchanged numbers. After Joel finished eating with his friends, he called Roderick, who was still in the restaurant, and asked her to drive him home.

When the singer asked Roderick if she wanted to hear him play some music, she said no but he proceeded to play a song.

“It was like he couldn’t not be ‘Billy Joel’ at that moment,” she told the publication.

A few months later, they said they began officially dating.

Like Joel, she's from Long Island

The New Yorker profile indicated Roderick lived in the town of North Port, Long Island, when she met Joel.

Joel grew up in the town of Hicksville, Long Island, and was still living in Long Island when he and Roderick met, per The New Yorker (only now, in a waterfront mansion).

The couple has two children together

Joel is a girl dad! When he met Roderick, the singer was already a father to Alexa Ray Joel, his daughter with Christie Brinkley.

In April 2015, Roderick and Joel announced that they were expecting their first child together. A baby girl named Della Rose was born in August of that year.

While talking with The Belfast Telegraph in 2017, Joel described his toddler daughter as "a hoot."

"She’s a funny kid. She loves to laugh. I like to make her laugh," he said.

The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Remy Anne, in October 2017. They kept Roderick's pregnancy private and announced that they were expecting their second child shortly before she arrived.

Alexis Roderick previously worked as a risk manager at Morgan Stanley

The New Yorker wrote that Roderick used to work as a risk manager at Morgan Stanley. Per the publication, Joel convinced her to move on from her work on Wall Street.

She's of Irish ancestry

During his interview with The Belfast Telegraph, Roderick revealed that she has Irish ancestors in her family tree.

"I have Irish in me," she said in the article. "It is my grandmother’s father who is Irish. My mom’s maiden name is Bridges."