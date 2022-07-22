IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Billie Eilish danced to ‘Bad Guy’ at the Dodgers game because why not?

When "Bad Guy" came on, she just had to shake her groove thing.

See how Billie Eilish pulled off that ‘Bad Guy’ performance on ‘SNL’

By Randee Dawn

Know who's one of the biggest Billie Eilish fans out there?

Billie Eilish!

And why not? The seven-time Grammy-winning music star, 20, knows a good tune when she hears it. So during a mid-inning break at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Thursday, when Eilish's 2019 hit "Bad Guy" came over the loudspeakers, she naturally had to get up and dance!

Wearing the perfect uniform for the night (an unbuttoned Dodgers jersey), Eilish made some moves from the front row at the stadium, surrounded by her brother/co-songwriter Finneas O'Connell, 24, and some pals.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Eilish clearly had a great time at the ballgame.Jerritt Clark / GC Images

"Finneas was head-bopping," notes one announcer on the video.

"Bad Guy" was co-written by the brother-and-sister team, and went all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In addition, it earned two Grammys: song of the year and record of the year, in 2020.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Eilish (second from left) co-wrote "Bad Guy" with Finneas (far right).Jerritt Clark / GC Images

Eilish is on a brief hiatus from her "Happier Than Ever" world tour, which will resume in August when she heads to Asia. The tour is expected to end in Australia on Sept. 30.

She also released two new songs the same day she appeared at the Dodgers game, “TV” and “The 30th,” available as a two-track EP called “Guitar Songs.”

