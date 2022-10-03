Beyoncé is taking us back to Studio 54 in dazzling Tiffany & Co. campaign

Beyoncé is back with another glittering ad campaign for Tiffany & Co.

On Oct. 3¸TODAY gave viewers a first look at the iconic singer’s new video for the equally iconic jewelry brand featuring sparkling fashion and plenty of throwback vibes.

Tiffany & Co.

In the black-and-white clip directed by Mark Romanek — who also directed Jay-Z’s music video for “99 Problems” — Beyoncé’s “Summer Renaissance” sets a dance-worthy disco tone while scenes harking back to New York City’s Studio 54 era play out.

Tiffany & Co.

The song itself samples Donna Summer’s 1977 chart-topper “I Feel Love,” but the music is just part of what honors the glamorous nightclub’s heyday.

“The film, shot on a rare 65mm camera, evokes vintage Manhattan and the escapism of 1970’s club culture with a modern twist and Beyoncé at its epicenter,” a press release from the campaign explains. “The euphoric energy is brought to life with a cast of 90 members, through choreography by highly sought-after Emmy Award-nominated artist, Fatima Robinson.”

Tiffany & Co.

The video’s diverse cast, including a DJ and a number of dancers, model a number of Tiffany’s pieces, but it’s the leading lady who wears the most impressive item in the clip — an engagement ring boasting a flawless diamond solitaire weighing in at more than 10 carats.

Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé can also be seen wearing a custom Tiffany HardWear necklace which was created specifically for the campaign. The brand notes that the chunky gold design will be available for purchase.

The video is just part of Tiffany’s “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign, a promotion that also includes photos of the “Break My Soul” singer modeling sleek fashions teamed up with eye-catching jewelry.

Tiffany & Co.

But the campaign, as well as Beyoncé’s involvement, isn’t just about all that glitz and glamour. It also puts a spotlight on important work being done outside of the limelight.

“‘Lose Yourself in Love’ reflects Tiffany & Co.’s continued support of underrepresented communities,” the press release notes. "The newly launched social impact platform, Tiffany Atrium, includes the House’s ongoing partnership with the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z) through the 'Tiffany & Co. About Love Scholarship Program,' in collaboration with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation. In 2021, Tiffany & Co. pledged USD $2M in scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through 2024."