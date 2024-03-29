Does Taylor Swift appear on Beyoncé’s new album ‘Cowboy Carter’?

Beyoncé's latest album, "Cowboy Carter," is chock full of legendary country and pop collaborators, from Dolly Parton to Miley Cyrus to Willie Nelson.

Based on the opening notes of the album's eighth track, "Bodyguard," listeners think there might be one more to add to the list: Taylor Swift.

At the time of this story's publication, Swift is not credited on the album. On Spotify, Beyoncé is listed as the only performer of "Bodyguard" and writing credits are listed as "pending." On Apple Music, Beyoncé is the only artist named on the credits page.

"Bodyguard" kicks in with Beyoncé counting in an upbeat acoustic guitar melody, before a background vocal sings a round of "oohs" and "aahs."

"That voice sounds familiar to me," one person shared in a video on TikTok Friday. That user, as well as many on X, speculate the voice is Swift's.

"Is that Taylor Swift doing some backing vocals on Bodyguard??" one user posted on X.

Swift and Beyoncé have publicly showed up for each other over the years. At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, after the artist then known as Kanye West (now known as Ye) interrupted Swift while accepting the trophy for the best female video, Beyoncé used her video of the year acceptance speech to invite then 19-year-old Swift back onstage.

Most recently, Beyoncé and Swift attended the premieres of each other's concert films in 2023 after a summer of comparisons and rivalry rumors between the "Renaissance World Tour" and the "Eras Tour."

The track "Bodyguard" was singled out online for its jaunty tune and relaxed, bright sound. Some compared its tone to Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" album.

Writer Hunter Harris quipped, "does anyone have a convertible i need to listen to bodyguard in it."

While there are no official credits tying Swift to "Cowboy Carter," the album is full of guest artists. Parton introduces Beyoncé's take on the 1973 classic "Jolene," and Nelson serves as an emcee for KNTRY Radio Texas, a thematic through line for the album.

Beyoncé and Cyrus collab on "II Most Wanted," a song about companionship that seems to channel "Thelma and Louise." (TODAY's Hoda Kotb encourages listeners to play it and "think of your bestie.")

Beyoncé also collaborated with country artists Tanner Adell and Willie Jones and rapper Shaboozey.