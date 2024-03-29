Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Beyoncé's latest album, "Cowboy Carter," includes a love song to her children.

"Protector" appear to refer to a parent's specific kind of love. As if to underline that interpretation, Beyoncé's six-year-old daughter Rumi Carter appears on the song.

Beyoncé’ shares three children with her husband Jay-Z: daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 6.

Blue Ivy has also collaborated with her mom, appearing in songs and dancing onstage at the "Renaissance" world tour.

Whether you've listened to "Protector" and are already sobbing or you're wondering what all the hype is about, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the new song.

What does Rumi Carter say on ‘Protector’?

In a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment, Rumi appears at the very beginning of the song and says, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?"

It's not clear if Rumi recorded the phrase just for the album or if her mom used a current or old audio clip of her daughter that she recorded on her phone.

At the end of the song, children's voices can also be heard as the music fades.

What is ‘Protector’ about?

Throughout the song "Protector," Beyoncé paints a peaceful picture of life as a parent.

Switching between the words "protector" and "projector," she seems to say her role is both to shield her children from the world, but also help them shine in it.

"And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector, mm-hmm / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector, mm, mm-hmm," she sings in the chorus.

Beyoncé expresses comfort in knowing that her children are depending on her.

"An apricot picked right off a given tree / I gave watеr to the soil / And now it feeds me, yeah, yеah (Yeah) / And there you are, shaded underneath it all / I feel proud of who I am/Because you need me, yeah (Yeah)," she sings.

In the bridge, the musician gives a nod to her husband, Jay-Z.

"I first saw your face in your father’s gaze / There’s a long line of hands carryin’ your name, mm / Liftin’ you up, so you will be raised," she sings.

It's worth noting that the song follows "16 Carriages," which seems to be about a young girl growing up fast and "leaving home at an early age." In "Protector," a parent creates a safe place for a child.

What parents are saying about the song

After "Cowboy Carter" debuted on March 29, fans nominated "Protector" the unofficial "Mother's Day anthem."

"Bey gave us Protector right in time for Mother’s Day," another wrote.

"Listening to protector while rocking my 7 month old son to sleep….. Beyonce you gonna need to start paying for my therapy cause the way these tears are flowing," one wrote on X.

Another social media user said the song made them emotional: "just bawled my eyes out listening to Protector… as a new mom that one hit different Beyoncé."

The loving song seemed to resonate with even those who don't have children.

"I don’t even have kids and Protector on #COWBOYCARTER has me like this on my drive to work," one X user wrote, sharing a teary-eyed picture.