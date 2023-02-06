How to get presale tickets for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour

It is time.

The first batch of presale tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is going live Monday, Feb. 6. Competition is already through the roof for tickets to the U.S. leg of the tour, which kicks off in July.

“Fan demand has significantly exceeded the number of tickets available based on registration numbers,” according to Live Nation, so those who registered on Ticketmaster as a Verified Fan (which closed Feb. 5) will be selected via a lottery system to either be waitlisted, or to be given a unique access code.

People with an access code will have the chance to try for tickets, but they're still available on a first come, first served basis.

How to get Beyoncé presale tickets for Group A

North American ticket sales have been staggered into three groups based on location. Tickets for the Group A presale, which opens Feb. 6, include shows in the following cities, according to Live Nation:

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Houston, Texas

Inglewood, California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Washington, D.C.

On Feb. 5, everyone who registered for Group A should have received an email either giving them a unique access code, or placing them on the waitlist.

People who were given unique access codes as part of the BeyHive Presale are able to try for tickets on Feb. 6.

Qualified Citi debit or credit card holders can participate in the Citi Presale for Group A on Feb. 7 and 8. The Canadian shows in Toronto and Vancouver will not be participating in the Citi presale, Live Nation noted on their website.

After those presales, general Verified Fan tickets will go on sale for the U.S. on Feb. 11.

According to Ticketmaster, different presales have different start times depending on which show you are trying to attend. It recommends checking the individual event page for the show you would like to see to find out when the presale for that event begins.

When are Group B and Group C presale tickets available?

Registration for Group B and Group C closed Feb. 5 due to high demand, Ticketmaster said in a blog post. Those who registered in time will be emailed the day before the presale begins for their group. They will be given an access code or waitlisted.

Group B dates:

Registered people are emailed: Feb. 12

BeyHive Presale: Feb. 13

Citi Presale: Feb. 14-15

Verified Fan tickets on sale: Feb. 18

Group C dates: