Beyoncé's new album, "Cowboy Carter," pays homage to her family names — both the family she was born into, and the one she made with husband Jay-Z.

After getting married to her husband, Jay-Z, or Shawn Carter, in 2008, Beyoncé changed her name to Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Since then, the "Break My Soul" singer has invoked her married name in her music career. She embarked on the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in 2013 and even asked her fans to call her "Miss Carter" at the beginning of the song "Partition."

But the album's art also is a reference to her first name, Beyoncé, and its origins on her mom's side.

While promoting her new album on Instagram, Beyoncé shared a photo of herself standing naked with long braids and wearing a long sash that read “Act ii BEYINCÉ,” which refers to her new body of work.

This was no spelling error, despite social media comments saying otherwise. Beyoncé intentionally misspelled her name to refer to a clinical error that happened with her mother’s birth certificate and other members in her family.

Tina Knowles gave her first daughter her own maiden name, Beyoncé.

“A lot of people don’t know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name,” Knowles said on the “In My Head With Heather Thomson. “My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names.”

Knowles was the youngest of seven siblings — but aside from one brother, her other siblings had a different last names. Their last names were spelled Beyincé, like their parents, Agnes Beyincé and Lumis Albert Beyincé.

"Beyoncé" came down to a spelling error from hospital staff.

"(I) asked my mother when I was grown. I was like, ‘Why is my brother’s name spelled B-E-Y-I-N-C-E? You know, it’s all these different spellings.’ And my mom’s reply to me was like, ‘That’s what they put on your birth certificate,’” Knowles said on the podcast.

"So I said, ‘Well, why didn’t you argue and make them correct it?’ And she said, ‘I did one time. The first time, and I was told ‘Be happy that you’re getting a birth certificate’ because, at one time, Black people didn’t get birth certificates," she added.

Oprah Winfrey's name also came down to a spelling error. She was supposed to be named after the Biblical figure Orpah, but the letters were switched on her birth certificate.

Many believe "Cowboy Carter" is Beyoncé's attempt to reclaim the country music genre and expose its roots in Black music.

In a statement released on Instagram, Beyonce said the upcoming album was inspired by an experience she had in which she did not feel welcome.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she said.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

Online, people speculated Beyoncé referred to her performance at the CMAs. She performed “Daddy Lessons,” a song with a country twang from her album “Lemonade,” with the Dixie Chicks. Response after the event was was polarized, with some country music fans criticizing her presence at the awards show.