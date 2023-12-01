Beyoncé drops new single 'My House' after 'Renaissance' film premiere

On the heels of her "Renaissance" film premieres, Beyoncé just released another song title "My House."

The unannounced, four-minute single was shared Dec. 1, the day after the London premiere of her documentary "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé." While not on the original "Renaissance" album, "My House" is in the same style as the other songs on the album.

Beyoncé’s call to action in the song is to “heal the world one beautiful action at a time.” She says that’s what a renaissance looks like.”I will always love you, but I’ll never expect you to love me when you don’t love yourself,” she says on the track. “Let’s heal the world, one beautiful action at a time. This is real love. Renaissance, an intuition. Renaissance, a revolution. Pick me up even if I fall. Let love heal us all.”

She also appears to dismiss bad energy out of her life in favor of welcoming in the opposite.”When I grow up, I’m gone buy me a house / Make love in the house / Stay up late in this house / Don’t give a f--k about my house

Then get the f--k up out my house / Get the f--k up out my house (x4).”

"Who let these goons out the house," are some of the lyrics. "Who out there talking all that mouth / Who they came to see / Who rep it like me / Don't make me get up out my seat / Don't make me come up off of this beat."

The song appears to cap off the 32-time Grammy winner's "Renaissance" era, which started when she released the album in 2022, launched the tour earlier this year and premiered the movie in the last week.

The "Renaissance" concert film is now out in theaters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.