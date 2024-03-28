Is Miley Cyrus on Beyoncé's new album ‘Cowboy Carter’? What to know

Beyoncé collaborates with country music artists on her new album, “Cowboy Carter,” including Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus is featured on track “II Acted Wanted,” TODAY.com can confirm.

Cyrus has spoken with admiration about Beyoncé in the past. During a 2007 interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said her mom, Tish Cyrus, was “in love with Beyonce." Miley Cyrus, then 14, said Beyoncé was her mom's “favorite person in the world.”

Tish Cyrus used Beyoncé as a role model for her teenage daughter.

“My mom brings me every article. Look, she’s so humble but she’s so amazing. She brings me all those positive people,” she said.

The two were once part of a 2008 supergroup along with Rihanna, Carrie Underwood, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige (and more). They performed the charity song “Just Stand Up!" at the "Stand Up to Cancer” telethon special and stood side-by-side at a live performance.

"Cowboy Carter" also features a song written and originally recorded by the Disney alum’s godmother, Dolly Parton.

Parton’s 1973 song “Jolene” is listed on the “Cowboy Carter” tracklist. Parton previously confirmed that Beyoncé would be covering her song.

“Well, I think she has!” Parton told the Knoxville News Sentinel earlier this month. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Fans expected several collaborations after Beyoncé confirmed the possibility in a March 19 Instagram post about the album as a follow up to “Renaissance.”

“I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect,” she said.

“I focused on this album as a continuation of ‘RENAISSANCE,’” she added. “I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.”

The “Party In The USA” singer has had a big year in addition to now being on a song with Beyoncé. She earned her first two career Grammys at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, during which her song “Flowers” took home best pop solo performance and record of the year.

Miley Cyrus accepting a Grammy. JC Olivera / WireImage

While accepting her award, Cyrus told a story about a boy trying to catch a butterfly with his net, to no avail until he stopped trying.

“With no luck, he sat down the ground, he finally let go, and he surrendered. And he was OK that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly,” she shared. “And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of the nose.”

“This song, ‘Flowers,’ is my butterfly,” she said in closing before proudly holding up the golden statue.