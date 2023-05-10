Beyoncé fans are traveling to Europe for her new tour – is it worth it?

Beyoncé fans in the U.S. are doing whatever it takes to watch the singer on her Renaissance World Tour, which kicks off tonight in Stockholm.

Some fans are traveling as far as Europe to see the singer perform after they struggled to buy tickets in their hometown online.

Atlanta fan Lonnell Williams told TODAY, in a segment that aired May 10, that he's already secured his seat to tonight's show in Sweden.

"I just couldn’t get like a pre-sale code. And it was just so much drama," he said.

Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

In Stockholm, Williams found a club seat in Club Renaissance, a VIP section, for $400. While that same ticket in Atlanta, now re-sale only, is going for $1,490.45, which he says is way more than what he's paying for airfare, hotel and food combined.

"I mean, literally, it’s costing me less than $1,000 bucks," he said.

June Joseph and her sister Karen are planning on doing the same thing too. They told TODAY that they've saved nearly $3,000 on VIP seats by flying from New York to France.

“My Pinterest board is set. I’m so excited. I’m working on my outfits now," Joseph said.

As for Raymart Dinglas, he wanted to avoid the hassle of buying tickets in the U.S. after he saw what happened when Taylor Swift announced her Eras tour and Ticketmaster dropped the ball while selling tickets online.

"The Taylor Swift thing was kind-of traumatizing," he said.

"I was not going to risk it. I wanted to see Beyoncé," he added.

That's why Dinglas decided to fly from Kansas City to Hamburg, Germany, so he and his partner could watch his very first Beyoncé concert.

"It was easy. I didn’t have to compete with millions of fans or whatever. And so and I didn’t have to wait for a code or anything. It was just one and done," he said.

TODAY has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, but hasn’t heard back.

Beyoncé's tour marks the first time that she's done a world tour since 2018. In the U.S., tickets are more affordable in midwestern venues like Kansas City, where it'll only cost you bout $70, including fees, for the cheapest nosebleed seats.

In New York City, the cheapest seat at MetLife Stadium from a reseller is nearly $270, plus more than $50 in fees. That's why Williams told fans they need to act fast if they want to see the Queen perform.

"If you don’t have a passport, get a passport because Beyoncé is going to slay it everywhere she goes," he said.

Due to the high demand for Beyoncé's tour, Forbes projects that "'Renaissance' could gross between $275 million and $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September," making it one of her highest-grossing tours to date.