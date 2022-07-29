Beyoncé’s final ‘Renaissance’ track samples iconic Donna Summer hit

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good!

Fans are obsessing over every track on Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” but the last song in particular is delighting people thanks to a surprise musical tribute to the Queen of Disco.

The final track, “Summer Renaissance,” samples the chorus of the Donna Summer hit, “I Feel Love.”

Beyoncé seamlessly weaves the 1977 song’s iconic descending chorus of “It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good” into her own dreamy, disco-inspired vocals and beats — and it’s safe to say fans were not prepared for the sonic collaboration.

“SUMMER RENAISSANCE??!!!!! THE SAMPLE IM ON THE FLOOR,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Summer Renaissance is a hypnotic ANTHEMMMMMMMMM,” another person tweeted, adding that Donna Summer would “be proud.”

“summer renaissance cured my acne, released me from my old trauma’s (sic), produced new collagen, solved the housing crisis, got rid of my student loans and fixed global warming,” another fan wrote.

“That Donna Summer sample kicked in on “Summer Renaissance” and I levitated a lil,” another person joked.

Beyoncé has sampled Summer’s music before. The intro to her 2003 song, “Naughty Girl,” was a direct quote of Summer’s 1975 hit, “Love to Love You Baby.”

Summer died in 2012, but the singer’s verified Instagram page gave Beyoncé’s tribute its seal of approval, promoting “Renaissance” in its Instagram story along with two heart emoji.

The late disco legend was apparently a big Beyoncé fan.

“I think Beyonce is an incredible woman and I have a lot of respect for her,” Summer once said in an interview with Signed Media. “She is a talented, gifted songwriter, she’s a visionary, and I think she deserves everything she has … I have not seen many people that work like her. I mean, she works diligently for everything and she is very hands-on.”

After her death in 2012, Beyoncé issued a statement about Summer's influence, per MTV.

"Donna Summer made music that moved me both emotionally and physically to get up and dance. You could always hear the deep passion in her voice. She was so much more than the queen of disco she became known for, she was an honest and gifted singer with flawless vocal talent. I’ve always been a huge fan and was honored to sample one of her songs. She touched many generations and will be so sadly missed," she said.

From one queen to another.

What is the meaning of 'Summer Renaissance'?

Beyoncé said her intention with "Renaissance" was to "create a safe place, a place without judgment." The album is full of songs built for dance floors, with lyrics about love and the act of loving.

"Summer Renaissance" is no exception. The lyrics describe meeting someone and connecting with them immediately. Beyoncé sings, "I wanna house you and make you take my name / I’m gonna spouse you and make you tat your ring," perhaps a reference to the matching tattoos Jay-Z and Beyoncé got during their 2008 wedding.

The song is set on a dance floor. "Boy, you never have a chance / If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance / Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance," Beyoncé sings.

There's a fleetingness to the connection: "I wanna crush you, I won’t overanalyze / I’m gonna trust you even though we met tonight / But I’m gonna take you all the way / Baby, can I take you all the way?"

We don't know how long the night will last — but as long as it lasts, they'll have fun with each other. In other words, summer doesn't last forever, but while it's here, it's a renaissance.

Below, find the full lyrics to Beyoncé's 'Summer Renaissance'

I wanna house you and make you take my name

I’m gonna spouse you and make you tat your ring

I’m gonna take you all the way

Baby, can I take you all the way?

You sexy motherf---er, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey

You gangster motherf---er, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna touch you, I can feel it through those jeans

Ah-ah-ah-oh (Ooh)

Boy, you never have a chance

If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance

Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance

Dance, dance, dance

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

(Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good)

(It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good)

I wanna crush you, I won’t overanalyze

I’m gonna trust you even though we met tonight

But I’m gonna take you all the way

Baby, can I take you all the way?

You sexy motherf---er, boy, you growin’ on me

I just wanna thug you, the category is Bey (You growin’ on me)

You gangster motherf---er, boy, you growin’ on me (You, you, you growin’ on me)

Black silicone and rubbers, I can feel it through those jeans (Growin’ on me, I)

I’m feeling way too loose to be tied down

Can you see my brain open wide now?

Come and get what I came for, hella night now

Know you love when I roleplay, who am I now?

I’m a doc, I’m a nurse, I’m a teacher

Dominate is the best way to beat ya

Sorry ‘bout yesterday, now the sweet stuff

You a sweetie pie, come let me eat ya

(F--- it up)

(Ooh)

Boy, you never have a chance

If you make my body talk, I’ma leave you in a trance

Got you walking with a limp, bet this body make you dance

Dance, dance, dance

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

Applause, a round of applause

Applause, a round of applause

Say I want, want, want, what I want, want, want

(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)

I want, want, want what I want, want, want

(I want, want, want what I want, want, want)

I want your touch, I want your feeling

(I want your touch, I want your feeling)

I want your love, I want your spirit

(I want your love, I want your spirit)

The more I want, the more I need it

(The more I want, the more I need it)

Need it

(Need it)

Versace, Bottega, Prada, Balenciaga

Vuitton, Dior, Givenchy, collect your points, Beyoncé

So elegant and raunchy, this haute couture I’m flaunting

This Telfar bag imported, Birkins, them shits in storage

I’m in my bag