One day before Beyoncé is set to release her seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” the "Break My Soul" singer unveiled three new photos from her "Renaissance" album cover art photoshoot on her website.

The original photo showed the singer posing atop a silver horse with long blonde hair. In the new photos, Beyonce is seen moving her arms in different directions.

When Beyoncé first revealed the cover art for her album on Instagram, she explained why "Renaissance" is so important to her and she said that creating it allowed her "a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," Beyoncé said. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

"I hope you find joy in this music," she continued. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

On June 20, Beyoncé released her first lead single from the album titled "Break My Soul." The catchy tune talks about the hardships of working a 9 to 5 position.

On Friday, July 29, Beyoncé is expected to release her entire new album. Writer Edward Enninful, who already heard the body of work, told Vogue in June that it felt like he was "transported back to the clubs of my youth."

“I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core," he said. "Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all."