Why fans think Beyoncé is messing with them in her lyrics for ‘America Has a Problem’

Looking at the 16-song track list to Beyoncé's "Renaissance," the song "America Has a Problem" immediately seemed to take on political connotation.

After all, America does have more than a few problems, ranging from inflation, to systemic racism, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upon hearing the lyrics of "America Has a Problem" when the album dropped July 29, though, the BeyHive encountered a totally different song.

Like the rest of the album's anthems to self-love, "America Has a Problem" is essentially about Beyoncé hyping herself up.

"You can't get no higher than this," she sings on the track.

On social media, listeners are pointing out the gap between their expectations of a political Beyoncé song, like "Formation" from her 2016 album "Lemonade," and what they got — an ode to her own self-worth and and how she knows she's a catch.

The song opens with Beyoncé singing about driving another person crazy with desire: "Pray your love is deep for me/ I’ma make you go weak for me/ Make you wait a whole week for me," she sings.

She's staying cool, maintaining her position as an observer: "See you watching, fiending/ I know you want it, scheming/ I know you need it, trouble on it."

"The fact we all thought 'America has a Problem' was gonna be political when Beyoncé basically said ... 'I’m the baddest b---- in America, and I’m THEE problem!'” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote, "This woman really said 'America Has A Problem … it’s not student loan debt, it’s that I’m too bad of a b--- and the kids can’t handle it."

The contrast between the lofty title and the lyrics is tripping people up. "How can a song titled ‘America Has A Problem’ have the lyric 'that booty gon’ do what it want to,'" one person tweeted. "I thought this track was gonna be about George Floyd."

The song "Church Girl" on "Renaissance" has a similar approach, putting a misleading title on what is ultimately a sexy and confident dance song.

Some are imagining what Beyoncé's creative thoughts were when she was writing "America Has a Problem," and concluded she was just playfully messing with listeners. Co-writers include Jay-Z, her husband.

Some said they're trying to "understand the correlation" between the title and lyrics — but giving into the dance vibes regardless. The title was pulled from Kilo Ali’s 1990 song "Cocaine (America Has a Problem)," per Rolling Stone.

In an overview of the album, Rolling Stone wrote that there is, indeed, something political in the song, and even in the idea of partying: "As anyone who has found deep friendship, spiritual catharsis, romantic hookups and yes, even actual sex on the dance floor knows, participation in club life can be an inherently political act."

The best parties, according to the review, are a harmonious melting pot: "The best parties blend racial and gender identities, sexual orientations, and aesthetic sensibilities in harmonious ways that belie our tortured and often bigoted public discourse."

Or maybe the song really is simply about America having a problem — but the problem is Beyoncé.

Read the lyrics to 'America Has a Problem' in full below

Heard you got that D for me

Pray your love is deep for me

I’ma make you go weak for me

Make you wait a whole week for me

I see you watching, fiending

I know you want it, scheming

I know you need it, trouble on it

You want it on you, don’t I know?

You need love, I need some too

Do you want this like it wants you?

Know that booty gon’ do what it want to

Can’t hit it one time, comfortable

I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me

Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh

Twenty, forty, eighty at the trap

Hit it with the rap

Put it on the map

Then we right back (Mm)

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh

Tony Montana with the racks

A big B on my bag

Double G’s on my dash

N----, I’m bad

I’m bad

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh

Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no

‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no

Grind (Grind)

Boy, you know I grind (Grind)

When I pull up, they change your mind (When I pull up, they change your mind)

You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

When I step on the scene, they

Can’t wait to back it up

Your ex still a dope, but it ain’t crack enough

I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land

Just know I roll with them goons, in case you start acting familiar

This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for

Boy, you can’t get higher than this, no (Higher)

‘Cause love don’t get no higher than this, no, no (Higher)

Grind (Grind)

Boy, you know I grind (Grind)

When I pull up, they change your mind (When I pull up, they change your mind)

You’re mine (You’re mine, you’re mine)

When I step on the scene, they

Can’t wait to back it up

Your ex still a dope, but it ain’t crack enough

I’m supplying my man, I’m in demand soon as I land

Just know I roll with them goons, in case you start acting familiar

This kind of love, big business, whole slab, I kill for

Know that booty gon’ do what it want to

Can’t hit it one time, comfortable

I know you see these rack-rack-racks on me

Now come and get hi-i-i-i-i-igh

Twenty, forty, eighty at the trap

Hit it with the rap

Put it on the map

Then we right back (Mm)

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh

Tony Montana with the racks

Double C’s on my bag

Double G’s on my dash

N----, I’m bad

I’m bad

Call me when you wanna get hi-i-i-igh