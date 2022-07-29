Read Beyoncé’s personal note to fans about album leak on ‘Renaissance’ release date

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" leaked nearly two days before its official release date, July 29, and Queen Bey thanked her fans in a handwritten note posted online for waiting to listen to her long-awaited seventh studio album "until the proper release time."

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," she wrote. "I've never seen anything like it. I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection."

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me," she continued. "Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy."

Beyoncé also shared a visual from "Pure/Honey" where she's dressed in an iconic fringe jacket and cowboy hat.

Files of songs appearing to be from "Renaissance" popped up online Wednesday, sending the BeyHive into overdrive.

"Beyoncé is very particular about how and when she wants her art to be received," a Twitter user said. "Everything is intentional. She puts so much into her craft, it’s weird to see fans blatantly disrespecting that."

"I clicked the link to the leak and the first song on the Beyonce album is just her saying 'So, you just couldn’t wait, could you?' And then she read my address back to me before the song started," another Twitter user joked. "I’ll see y’all in prison."

The "Break My Soul" singer posted a letter to fans Thursday, detailing her inspiration for the album, which is said to be "Act 1" of three.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," she wrote in a post on her website. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

Beyoncé also shared an adorable photo of her children, 10-year-old Blue and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The singer thanked her kids, husband Jay-Z, Uncle Johnny, mother and father before directly addressing her fans.

"I hope you find joy in this music," she wrote. "I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Beyoncé has released three projects since her 2016 album "Lemonade," but "Renaissance" is her first solo studio follow-up, which features 16 songs and collaborations with artists like Drake and Pharrell.

In 2018 she released "Everything Is Love" with her husband under the name The Carters. A year later, she dropped a live album from her Coachella performance titled "Homecoming," and she also delivered "The Lion King: The Gift," a companion album to the Disney live-action film that featured several new songs from Queen Bey.