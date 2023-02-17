Shania Twain has been writing and performing chart-topping songs for more than 25 years and we're not gonna lie, that does impress us much. A whole lot, in fact.

Not only is Twain the top-selling female country artist of all time, but since releasing her Grammy-winning album "The Woman in Me" back in 1995, the singer has blazed a trail for women in music, making way for artists like Taylor Swift and creating a new genre of pop country music in her wake.

Not afraid to bare her soul (or some skin like in a recent photoshoot celebrating self-love), the 57-year-old singer continues to make headlines, whether it's by performing a duet with Harry Styles or fearlessly going all in with her Grammy outfit.

To celebrate her many accomplishments, we’ve put together a list of the best Shania Twain songs of all time.

We've included obvious cuts like “Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” from Twain's groundbreaking album "Come On Over."

There are also a few additions from Twain's newest offering,"Queen of Me," which she is sure to perform during her worldwide tour that kicks off in April.

To come up with this list, we turned to the charts — Billboard's Hot 100 and Country Singles charts along with Spotify's streaming records. Read on for the essential Shania Twain playlist.

'What Made You Say That' (1993)

Was it the moonlight, was it the starlight? We may never know, but one thing's for sure: Twain's single "What Made You Say That" was the first of many hits for the singer and her midriff-baring video proved to be incendiary. “I was braless and, you know, baring my midriff," Twain recalls in a Reuters video. "It was just about feeling liberated and not being under anyone’s thumb."

'Any Man of Mine' (1995)

Winner of best country song at the 38th Grammy Awards, this song off "The Woman in Me" has the singer laying down the law for her man instead of it being the other way around. Directed by John Derek ("10 Commandments"), the video shows Twain rustling up cattle and taking charge.

'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under' (1995)

Co-written with producer (and future ex-husband) Robert "Mutt" Lange, Twain doesn't mince words in "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under." Cheating and sleeping around don't fly with the singer who warns "Next time you're lonely / Don't call on me / Try the operator / Maybe she'll be free."

'(If You're Not in it For Love) I'm Outta Here!' (1995)

Yet another hit off of "The Woman in Me," this tune is another successful collaboration with then-husband Lange. In "(If You're Not in it For Love) I'm Outta Here!" Twain makes it clear that guys with "lyin' eyes" shouldn't bother wasting her time.

'God Bless the Child' (1996)

Not to be confused with Billie Holiday's hit by the same name, "God Bless the Child" is a sweet, soulful song co-written by Twain. A departure from some of her sassier singles off "The Woman in Me" album, the ballad is a nod to Twain's difficult childhood and a portion of the sales went to help fight childhood hunger.

'Love Gets Me Every Time' (1997)

With a decidedly new rock edge to her music, Twain's "Come On Over" album went on to become the world's biggest-selling studio album by a solo female artist, moving more than 40 million copies. The first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 was "Love Gets Me Every Time," an upbeat earworm that has the gol' darn singer falling in love.

'Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)' (1997)

It's OK to get jealous once in a while because, hey, it happens to everyone. But if you carried away, say reading emails over Shania's shoulder or getting suspicious when she paints her nails, you're crossing the line. At least that's the message in "Don't Be Stupid (You Know I love You)," the second song from "Come On Over" to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

'You're Still the One' (1998)

In a sit-down interview with TODAY.com, Twain said this 1998 hit is the "most important song" she's ever written due to its wide-reaching appeal and special significance to so many couples. "You're Still the One" spent 42 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, has nearly 400 million streams on Spotify and won two Grammys (best country song and best female country vocal performance).

'From This Moment On' (1998)

Twain's "From This Moment On" is another of the singer's biggest hits co-written with her then-husband. A beloved wedding song, it begins with tender marriage vows before making promises of eternal love and happiness.

'Honey, I'm Home' (1998)

Honey, I'm home! Twain gives the outdated husband-comes-home-from-work-and-wife-waits-on-him stereotype a new spin by telling her man to rub her feet, give her something good to eat and, while he's at it, fix up her favorite treat because, dang, it's been a long day. This fiddle-driven tune went to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Singles chart.

'That Don't Impress Me Much' (1999)

Brad Pitt? Ryan Reynolds? Who cares? This tune will live on forever. Period. (But it really peaked in 1999 when it spent 28 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100.)

'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' (1999)

Let's go girls! In yet another trailblazing video, Twain puts a playful spin on Robert Palmer's 1986 "Addicted to Love" by swapping out expressionless female models for hunky male musicians.

"You've Got a Way" (1999)

This sweet, melodic ballad may not have reached the heights that "You're Still the One" and "From This Moment" did, but it's still a fan favorite." Still, it received plenty of high acclaim: The song was featured on the soundtrack for the classic rom-com "Notting Hill" and nominated for song of the year at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards.

'Come On Over' (1999)

The title track off the record-breaking "Come On Over" is a bouncy, light song all about feeling good. "Be a winner / Be a star / Be happy to be who you are," sings Twain before inviting listeners to c'mon over, put their feet up and take a load off their mind.

'I'm Gonna Getcha Good!' (2002)

After touring for "Come On Over," Twain returned the studio with Lange to record her fourth studio album and released "Up" in the fall of 2002. The album's lead single "I'm Gonna Getcha Good!" is one of many songs with an exclamation point in the title — a signature trademark of the singer's.

'Up!' (2003)

Oh, oh, oh, things can only go up from here and sky-high is exactly where this album went, selling millions of records and earning the singer her third Diamond-rated album by the Recording Industry Association of America. The album's title song is a feel-good ode to keeping a positive attitude even when everything seems to be going wrong.

'Forever and for Always' (2003)

Nominated for two Grammys in 2004, "Forever and for Always" didn't take home a trophy, but it did catch the attention of a certain purple-loving legend. Calling Prince "a very dear" friend, Twain said that the "When Doves Cry" singer was a fan and recorded a cover of song, inspiring Twain to include it in her 2019 Las Vegas residency.

'She's Not Just a Pretty Face' (2003)

She's a geologist, a soldier, an astronaut, a mother of three and a whole lot more in this toe-tapping tune all about girl power. "She's Not Just a Pretty Face" pays tribute to "every woman in the world," reminding females everywhere that they can be anything they want.

'It Only Hurts When I'm Breathing' (2004)

"It Only Hurts When I'm Breathing" is a sad love letter to a former flame where Twain asks if life's treated them well since their breakup.As for Twain? It only hurts when she's breathing. If that's not bad enough, her heart breaks when it's beating and dreams die when she's dreaming.

'Today Is Your Day' (2011)

After a long break, the singer returned to the spotlight in 2011, appearing in the documentary "Why Not?" and releasing the single "Today is Your Day," a fitting song about never giving up.

'Giddy Up!' (2023)

Twain returns to her spirited roots with the high-energy "Giddy Up!" — exclamation point and all. The single off of Twain's 2023 album "Queen of Me" has the singer getting "drunk in the city" with "smiles for miles." What could be better than that?