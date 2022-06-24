Everyone's "all shook up" over the new "Elvis" biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks as real-life counterparts, Elvis Presley (Butler) and long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks).

Their relationship takes center stage in the Baz Luhrmann movie, which chronicles the rock ‘n’ roll sensation's rise to stardom, mainstream success and marriage to Priscilla Presley. And of course, some of Elvis' best songs are featured throughout.

While on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Butler spoke about how he prepared to play Elvis, which included learning how to sing and speak like the "King of Rock 'n' Roll."

“Thankfully I had a year and half before we started shooting, so I tried everything,” Butler said. While filming the movie was a challenge for the actor, he told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that it was “the best time of my life.”

After arriving on the music scene in 1954, Elvis’ sound and influence changed the course of music forever. Even now, nearly 45 years after his death, Elvis is — and always will be — a legend.

Elvis became the first artist to chart at least 100 times on Billboard’s Hot 100 with 17 songs taking the No.1 spot.

Even though a lot of his top songs are on the movie soundtrack, some are noticeably absent. So, if you're left wanting more, check out this list of the 20 most popular Elvis songs of all time, according to Billboard and Spotify charts.

'Heartbreak Hotel' (1956)

"Heartbreak Hotel" is the song that launched Elvis' career into the stratosphere, firmly establishing him as a rock 'n' roll sensation. Long after its release, "Heartbreak Hotel" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1995.

'I Want You, I Need You, I Love You' (1956)

With lyrics like, "I thought I could live without romance / Until you came to me / But now I know that / I will go on loving you eternally," it's no wonder why this song hit No. 1 on the Billboard country music chart.

'Don't Be Cruel' (1956)

"Don't Be Cruel" is a staple in Elvis' music catalog. It was awarded five gold records and spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard pop singles chart in 1956. In 2002, the song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

'Hound Dog' (1956)

Elvis' music and swiveling hips were already taking the world by storm, but his performance of "Hound Dog" on the "The Milton Berle Show" really got people talking. It caused outrage among parents and censors, but his screaming fans couldn't get enough.

'Love Me Tender' (1956)

After becoming a rock 'n' roll sensation, Elvis took his charisma to the big screen in the 1956 movie, “Love Me Tender.” His gentle ballad by the same name shot to No. 1 shortly after the movie's release.

'Blue Suede Shoes' (1956)

In a steady stream of No. 1 hits, "Blue Suede Shoes" was yet another addition. Originally written and recorded by musician Carl Perkins, Elvis' rendition remains the most memorable.

"All Shook Up" (1957)

This infectious dance tune topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1957, staying there for eight weeks. Years later, Billy Joel recorded a cover of "All Shook Up" for the 1992 rom-com, "Honeymoon in Vegas."

'(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear' (1957)

Not long after "Love Me Tender," Elvis starred in his second feature film, "Loving You." The movie tells the story of a delivery man who rises to fame and fortune — and finds love along the way, hence this sweet song.

'Jailhouse Rock' (1957)

Enter another iconic movie song that went beyond the big screen. Although the movie received mixed reviews from critics, the song was a smash hit: "Jailhouse Rock" went straight to the top of the Billboard charts following the movie's release in 1957, and it remains Elvis' second most-streamed song on Spotify.

'Blue Christmas' (1957)

"Blue Christmas" is a cut off of Elvis' first Christmas album aptly named "Elvis' Christmas Album." It wasn't released as a single until 1964, six years after the album's release. Though it never hit No. 1, it's the fourth most-streamed Elvis song on Spotify (and a favorite during the holiday season).

'A Big Hunk O' Love' (1959)

At the the first Grammy Awards ceremony in 1959, Elvis scored two nominations for "A Big Hunk O' Love": Best Performance by a Top 40 Artist, and Best Rhythm and Blues Performance. The song didn't win — but Elvis eventually took home a Grammy in 1967.

'Are You Lonesome Tonight' (1960)

The crooning ballad, "Are You Lonesome Tonight," earned three Grammy nominations in 1960, including one for Record of the Year. Elvis lost in all three categories, but the song still soared on the Billboard charts.

'Stuck on You' (1960)

After being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958, Elvis completed a tour of duty before returning to his beloved Graceland and releasing "Stuck on You." The song quickly went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and remained there for four weeks.

'It's Now or Never' (1960)

Even though it doesn't crack the top 15 most-streamed Elvis songs on Spotify, "It's Now or Never," hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1960. It was one of many hit songs written for Elvis by Aaron Schroeder, a songwriter who also wrote for Perry Como, Frank Sinatra and Barry White.

'Can't Help Falling in Love' (1961)

It should come as no surprise that this classic love song is the top Elvis song on Spotify. Hear Kacey Musgraves' contemporary cover on the "Elvis" movie soundtrack.

'Surrender' (1961)

Elvis added his signature style to this adaptation of the dramatic Italian ballad, "Torna a Surriento (Come Back to Sorrento)." The song proved to be as timeless as ever, earning Elvis another No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

'(You’re the) Devil in Disguise' (1963)

Though this tune never climbed to the very top of the charts, it's still one of his most-streamed songs on Spotify. It was introduced a whole new audience (kids!) in the 2002 Disney movie, "Lilo and Stitch."

'Suspicious Minds' (1969)

More than 50 years after its release, "Suspicious Minds" still gets plenty of airplay on the radio today. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969, making it Elvis' last song to do so.

'Burning Love' (1972)

It's hard to believe that this classic wasn't a No. 1, especially since it's one of Elvis' most-streamed songs on Spotify. It did, however, stay on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 15 weeks, peaking at No. 2.

'Always on My Mind' (1972)

Released as the B-side of the "Separate Ways" single, this emotional ballad has gone on to to be one of his most enduring. "Always on My Mind" didn't hit No. 1 throughout Elvis' lifetime, but it went on to top Billboard's country album chart in 1982 after being covered by country legend, Willie Nelson.