Becky G gets engaged to soccer player Sebastian Lletget

Becky G is engaged!

The Latina musician and actor posted several photos on her Instagram Dec. 9, featuring herself with fiancé Sebastian Lletget during and after the romantic proposal.

The Instagram carousel of pictures starts with Becky (born Rebbeca Marie Gomez) and Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, standing by the water's edge. Lletget, 30, is down on one knee as the sun sets behind them, and Becky, 25, is clutching her hands to her mouth in clear surprise.

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G put a ring on it! @iambeckyg and theylovedaboy via Instagram

The second picture in the carousel shows them hugging (presumably after she said "yes"), while the third is a selfie from Lletget, with Becky waving her new ring at the camera.

The caption on the carousel reads, "Our spot forever."

The proposal seems to have taken place at Manhattan Beach, Calif., because an eagle-eyed TikToker captured the whole thing and posted it Thursday, indicating that was where it all went down:

Becky and Lletget started dating in 2016, having met thanks to her "Power Rangers" co-star Naomi Scott (Scott's husband Jordan Spence has been a teammate with Lletget). Scott commented a series of hearts and the words "My people" on the post.

But here's one image the TikToker didn't manage to take: Becky and Lletget striking a new pose near the water, from her Instagram stories. "Love you sm," she wrote on the picture of Becky getting a ride on Lletget's shoulders. "Now engaged!"

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget. @iambeckyg via Instagram

Congrats to the happy couple!