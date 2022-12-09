IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Becky G gets engaged to soccer player Sebastian Lletget

The totally romantic proposal has a gorgeous sunset as the backdrop.

Man proposes after missing ring found during tornado cleanup

By Randee Dawn

Becky G is engaged!

The Latina musician and actor posted several photos on her Instagram Dec. 9, featuring herself with fiancé Sebastian Lletget during and after the romantic proposal.

The Instagram carousel of pictures starts with Becky (born Rebbeca Marie Gomez) and Lletget, a soccer player for FC Dallas, standing by the water's edge. Lletget, 30, is down on one knee as the sun sets behind them, and Becky, 25, is clutching her hands to her mouth in clear surprise.

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G put a ring on it!
The second picture in the carousel shows them hugging (presumably after she said "yes"), while the third is a selfie from Lletget, with Becky waving her new ring at the camera.

The caption on the carousel reads, "Our spot forever."

The proposal seems to have taken place at Manhattan Beach, Calif., because an eagle-eyed TikToker captured the whole thing and posted it Thursday, indicating that was where it all went down:

Becky and Lletget started dating in 2016, having met thanks to her "Power Rangers" co-star Naomi Scott (Scott's husband Jordan Spence has been a teammate with Lletget). Scott commented a series of hearts and the words "My people" on the post.

But here's one image the TikToker didn't manage to take: Becky and Lletget striking a new pose near the water, from her Instagram stories. "Love you sm," she wrote on the picture of Becky getting a ride on Lletget's shoulders. "Now engaged!"


Becky G and Sebastian Lletget.
Congrats to the happy couple!

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.