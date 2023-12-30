Barack Obama has dropped the long-awaited list of his favorite music in 2023.

The former president, 62, shared his 28 favorite songs from the past year in an Instagram post, which included tracks from artists like Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz and Jon Batiste, among others.

Here are Obama's top hits.

“TQG” by Karol G and Shakira

“I Remember Everything,” by Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Sprinter” by Dave and Central Cee

“Since I Have a Lover” 6LACK

“Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion

“Joiner” by Blondshell

“Midnight Gospel” by Alé Araya feat. Joseph Chilliams

“America Has a Problem” by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Water” by Tyla

“The Returner” by Allison Russell

“Unavailable” by Davido feat. Musa Keys

“My Love Mine All Mine,” by Mitski

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” by Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Vampire Empire” by Big Thief

“Younger & Dumber” by Indigo De Souza

“Toxic Trait” by Stormzy feat. Fredo

“Where You Are” by John Summit and Hayla

“La Bebe (Remix)” by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

“Cast Iron Skillet” by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“WY@” by Brent Faiyaz

“Amapiano” by Asake and Olamide

“Lose Control” by Teddy Swims

“Crazy Love” by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban

“Drink the River” by Gabe Lee

“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste

“Me & U” by Tems

Obama added in the caption, “Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

Some of the performers in Obama's lineup took to the comment section, with Tyla sending the 44th U.S. president a red heart emoji and Pluma adding a sunglasses emoji.

Wilson wrote, “What a surprise to see my duet with Keith Urban Crazy Love on here. Thank you Pres. Obama!”

“I am wildly, deeply honoured. Thank you for listening and for sharing,” Russell wrote with a prayer hands, smiling, black heart and rainbow emoji.

“lemme see ur phone then,” 6LACK joked.

"This Is Us" actor Susan Kelechi Watson noticed one genre taking over Obama’s list, commenting, “Loving the afrobeats vibes, Mr. President!"

Over the past week, Obama has shared his other top entertainment picks of 2023, including 15 of his favorite books and the best movies.