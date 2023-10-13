This week, Bad Bunny released his new album and his new hairstyle. But has the singer been concealing his latest look?

His fifth studio album "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" dropped Oct. 13. Earlier this week, in a post teasing the music video for the song “Monaco,” the singer covered his head with a bandana and a baseball hat en route to a restaurant.

Upon walking inside, he uncovers his head, showing his new buzzcut.

But fans are investigating how recent the haircut really is.

Bad Bunny has recently been wearing baseball caps with his curly hair showing on the sides, including at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Oct. 5.

Bad Bunny at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

But in light of the music video and its teaser, fans theorize that the singer has been saving his haircut reveal for the album to send a message: The "old" Bad Bunny is back.

The rumors spread after a Bad Bunny fan page took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, citing posts by wig maker @mangowigs. Fans think the baseball cap he's worn recently has doubled as a wig.

The wig designer has a Bad Bunny-dedicated Instagram highlight on their page, showing the artist with his curly hairstyle and cap. The highlight contains two Instagram stories — a repost of Bad Bunny’s "Monaco" teaser and a video of the rapper wearing the supposed cap-wig with the text, “agradecido,” or grateful.

Fans also re-shared a since-expired Instagram story allegedly from the account that shows the cap is actually a wig, built with curly hair on the side.

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Bad Bunny for comment.

Fans swiftly took to social media to share their reactions.

One X user felt "bamboozled" by the revelation.

"You mean to tell me Bad Bunny had a wig on this whole time," the fan wrote. "We have been bamboozled."

Another X user also expressed shock through a post on Tuesday.

“I’m still not over bad bunny wearing a wig this entire time,” the fan wrote.

The hairstyle is reminiscent of Bad Bunny's start. His debut studio album "X 100pre" was released back in 2016. During that time, a buzzcut is what Bad Bunny opted for. At the time, his music also had a different sound.

Fans took the return of the buzzcut as a signal that the singer's next album would mark a return to that original sound.

"*MANIFESTING TRAP BUNNY*" the Instagram account for Netflix Con Todo commented on the teaser video.

"He cut his hair 2016 bad bunny is back," another Instagram user wrote.

Dating back to last year, people have been wanting to see his buzzcut again.

“I miss buzzcut hair designs bad bunny,” one fan wrote in August 2022.