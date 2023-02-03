Bad Bunny’s ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ gets everyone dancing, but what’s it about?

It’s hard not to start dancing when Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” starts playing.
The song, featured on the Latin singer’s fifth studio album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” is a mix of genres, including dembow, Latin trap and bachata. The catchy beat and lyrics made it Bad Bunny’s second-highest charting track from the album behind “Moscow Mule” on the Billboard Hot 100.
“Tití Me Preguntó” is a response to an imaginary conversation. The singer’s aunt — “Tití” — asks him if he has a lot of girlfriends, to which he replies that he does. He says that he would like to fall in love but can’t due to his trust issues.
The song became a worldwide hit, with Time Magazine even naming it the 2022 song of the year. The accompanying music video was shot in New York, celebrating the Puerto Rican community and people.
Ahead of Bad Bunny's 2023 Grammys performance, we're unpacking the meaning
Read the full English lyrics translation for 'Tití Me Preguntó' below
Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another
But there’s no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who forgot about me smile
I really like Gabrielas
Patricias, Nicoles, Sofías
My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María
And my first love’s name was Thalia
I have a Colombian who writes me every day
And a Mexican I didn’t even know about
Another one in San Antonio who still loves me
And the ones from PR are all mine
A Dominican who is a cutie, a cutie
One from Barcelona who came by plane
And says that my d--k is fire
I let them play with my heart
I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion
The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation
Boy, stop that, ey
Auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another
But there’s no wedding
Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends
Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me
Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)
I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey
Let the ones I already slept with smile
In a VIP, a VIP, hey
Say hi to auntie
Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”
Let those who forgot about me smile
Listen up, devil boy
Let go of that bad life that you have on the street
Find yourself a serious woman
devil boy, f---
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t
I’d like to fall in love
But I can’t, but I can’t
Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust
Nah, I don’t even trust myself
If you want to stay today since it’s cold
And leave tomorrow
Nah, many want my baby
They want to have my firstborn
And take the credit
I’m already bored, I want a brand new vagina
A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one
Listen to your friend, she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Don’t fall in love with me
Don’t fall in love with me
Sorry, it’s how I am
I don’t know why I’m like this
Listen to your best friend, she’s right
I’m going to break your heart, break your heart
Don’t fall in love with me
Don’t fall in love with me
Sorry, it’s how I am
I don’t want to be like this anymore, no