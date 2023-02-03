Bad Bunny’s ‘Tití Me Preguntó’ gets everyone dancing, but what’s it about?

It’s hard not to start dancing when Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó” starts playing.

The song, featured on the Latin singer’s fifth studio album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” is a mix of genres, including dembow, Latin trap and bachata. The catchy beat and lyrics made it Bad Bunny’s second-highest charting track from the album behind “Moscow Mule” on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Tití Me Preguntó” is a response to an imaginary conversation. The singer’s aunt — “Tití” — asks him if he has a lot of girlfriends, to which he replies that he does. He says that he would like to fall in love but can’t due to his trust issues.

The song became a worldwide hit, with Time Magazine even naming it the 2022 song of the year. The accompanying music video was shot in New York, celebrating the Puerto Rican community and people.

Ahead of Bad Bunny's 2023 Grammys performance, we're unpacking the meaning

Read the full English lyrics translation for 'Tití Me Preguntó' below

Ey, auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

But there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who forgot about me smile

I really like Gabrielas

Patricias, Nicoles, Sofías

My first girlfriend in kindergarten, María

And my first love’s name was Thalia

I have a Colombian who writes me every day

And a Mexican I didn’t even know about

Another one in San Antonio who still loves me

And the ones from PR are all mine

A Dominican who is a cutie, a cutie

One from Barcelona who came by plane

And says that my d--k is fire

I let them play with my heart

I’d like to move in with all of them in a mansion

The day I get married I’ll send you an invitation

Boy, stop that, ey

Auntie, asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

But there’s no wedding

Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends

Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me

Auntie asked me (But come here boy, why do you want so many girlfriends?)

I’m going to take them all to the VIP, the VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese,” hey

Let the ones I already slept with smile

In a VIP, a VIP, hey

Say hi to auntie

Let’s take a selfie, say “cheese”

Let those who forgot about me smile

Listen up, devil boy

Let go of that bad life that you have on the street

Find yourself a serious woman

devil boy, f---

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

I’d like to fall in love

But I can’t, but I can’t

Sorry, I don’t trust, I don’t trust

Nah, I don’t even trust myself

If you want to stay today since it’s cold

And leave tomorrow

Nah, many want my baby

They want to have my firstborn

And take the credit

I’m already bored, I want a brand new vagina

A new one, a new one, a new one, a new one

Listen to your friend, she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Don’t fall in love with me

Don’t fall in love with me

Sorry, it’s how I am

I don’t know why I’m like this

Listen to your best friend, she’s right

I’m going to break your heart, break your heart

Don’t fall in love with me

Don’t fall in love with me

Sorry, it’s how I am

I don’t want to be like this anymore, no