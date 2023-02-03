Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule' is nominated for a Grammy — read the translated lyrics

Bad Bunny continues to make history and break records with his music.

The Puerto Rican singer’s latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” released in May of last year, topped the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks, a first for a Spanish-language album. With almost every song becoming a fan-favorite, “Moscow Mule” earned a 2023 Grammy nomination in the category of best pop solo performance.

The song, which was released as his second single for the album, is about a person who wants to live in the moment with the one he loves.

The accompanying music video, directed by Stillz, begins with a naked Bad Bunny on the side of a road. Not long after, a woman picks him up and gives him a backpack with clothes. He changes in the bed of the truck. The two grow closer as the video continues, partying and spending time together. The video concludes with them naked on a beach as Bad Bunny turns into a merman.

Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The artist is nominated for a total of three Grammys, with “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first-ever Spanish-language album to receive a Grammy nomination for album of the year.

Expect to see more of Bad Bunny, as he’s set to headline Coachella in April.

Read the the lyrics to 'Moscow Mule,' translated to English

If I don’t write you

You don’t write me, ey

If you want, I’ll look for you

I know where you live

Perhaps you’re upset today

But you're happy inside

I’ll pull it out if you want

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not a thing

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

She doesn't save my contact

But I’ll pull it out

Two drinks and you know that I get horny

We’re not a thing

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

She doesn’t save my contact

Everything is underwater

Baby, let’s go to fourth quarter

In the Urus giving it to other

I'll give it to you hard so you can't compare

Careful with those pants, they'll rip

I’ll destroy that booty

I don’t know if I’ll see you again

If I’ll get lost tomorrow

You’re a player

You gave me a crossover

This time you played me

You gave me a game over

Because I can’t forget

The perreo (dancer) that went viral

Tell me if you’re staying over tomorrow

After the alarm goes off, I’ll give it to you

You're not working today

I’ll pull it out if you want

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not a thing

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

She doesn’t save my contact

I’ll pull it out if you want

Two drinks and you know I get horny

We’re not a thing

But we’ve been entangled for a while

WhatsApp without a photo

She doesn’t save my contact

I like them like that

With attitude

Mami, you look so good naked

Maybe you didn’t feel what I felt

But I still owe you a night in the suite

To give it to you

Go on, mami, speak

You’re a devil

Stop pretending

To give it to you

Go on, mami, speak

You’re a devil

Stop pretending

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)

I don’t know about you

But I want to wake up naked

On a beach near Bali, if not, Cancun

Order another Moscow Mule

Because I’m high, high

Come and crash with me

F--- it, baby, you’re big

But today I’m high, high

Come and crash with me

F--- it, f--- it

Mami, you want passion

You want passion

You want passion