Bad Bunny's 'Moscow Mule' is nominated for a Grammy — read the translated lyrics

Bad Bunny continues to make history and break records with his music.
The Puerto Rican singer’s latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” released in May of last year, topped the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks, a first for a Spanish-language album. With almost every song becoming a fan-favorite, “Moscow Mule” earned a 2023 Grammy nomination in the category of best pop solo performance.
The song, which was released as his second single for the album, is about a person who wants to live in the moment with the one he loves.
The accompanying music video, directed by Stillz, begins with a naked Bad Bunny on the side of a road. Not long after, a woman picks him up and gives him a backpack with clothes. He changes in the bed of the truck. The two grow closer as the video continues, partying and spending time together. The video concludes with them naked on a beach as Bad Bunny turns into a merman.
Bad Bunny is scheduled to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. The artist is nominated for a total of three Grammys, with “Un Verano Sin Ti” becoming the first-ever Spanish-language album to receive a Grammy nomination for album of the year.
Expect to see more of Bad Bunny, as he’s set to headline Coachella in April.
Read the the lyrics to 'Moscow Mule,' translated to English
If I don’t write you
You don’t write me, ey
If you want, I’ll look for you
I know where you live
Perhaps you’re upset today
But you're happy inside
I’ll pull it out if you want
Two drinks and you know I get horny
We’re not a thing
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
She doesn't save my contact
But I’ll pull it out
Two drinks and you know that I get horny
We’re not a thing
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
She doesn’t save my contact
Everything is underwater
Baby, let’s go to fourth quarter
In the Urus giving it to other
I'll give it to you hard so you can't compare
Careful with those pants, they'll rip
I’ll destroy that booty
I don’t know if I’ll see you again
If I’ll get lost tomorrow
You’re a player
You gave me a crossover
This time you played me
You gave me a game over
Because I can’t forget
The perreo (dancer) that went viral
Tell me if you’re staying over tomorrow
After the alarm goes off, I’ll give it to you
You're not working today
I’ll pull it out if you want
Two drinks and you know I get horny
We’re not a thing
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
She doesn’t save my contact
I’ll pull it out if you want
Two drinks and you know I get horny
We’re not a thing
But we’ve been entangled for a while
WhatsApp without a photo
She doesn’t save my contact
I like them like that
With attitude
Mami, you look so good naked
Maybe you didn’t feel what I felt
But I still owe you a night in the suite
To give it to you
Go on, mami, speak
You’re a devil
Stop pretending
To give it to you
Go on, mami, speak
You’re a devil
Stop pretending
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
No, no, no, no (no, no, no, no)
I don’t know about you
But I want to wake up naked
On a beach near Bali, if not, Cancun
Order another Moscow Mule
Because I’m high, high
Come and crash with me
F--- it, baby, you’re big
But today I’m high, high
Come and crash with me
F--- it, f--- it
Mami, you want passion
You want passion
You want passion