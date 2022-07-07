It’s Christmas in July for Backstreet Boys fans!

The boy band’s first-ever Christmas album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” officially has a release date. After being postponed last year, the Backstreet Boys announced on Thursday morning that their holiday LP will drop on Oct. 14.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” Howie Dorough shared in a statement to TODAY. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

The band's cover art for their upcoming holiday album. Dennis Leupold

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” will include timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas,” “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” It will also include three all-new original holiday songs; “Christmas In New York,” “Together” and “Happy Days.”

Additionally, an exclusive 15-track CD will be available at Target that will include the bonus tracks “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again.”

The album — including a limited-edition red vinyl — is available for pre-order on the band's official store.

Check out the “A Very Backstreet Christmas” tracklisting, below:

“White Christmas” “The Christmas Song” “Winter Wonderland” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” “Last Christmas” “O Holy Night” “This Christmas” “Same Ole Lang Syne” “Silent Night” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” “Christmas in New York” “Together” “Happy Days” “Feliz Navidad” (Target Only) “It’s Christmas Time Again” (Target Only)

The boy band is bringing the holiday cheer this year. Dennis Leupold

The Backstreet Boys are currently on the North American leg of their DNA World Tour. During their Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl show, the singers brought out their children to perform their song “No Place.”

Most recently at their Toronto concert, BSB surprised the crowd when Drake joined them onstage to sing “I Want It That Way.”

In April, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson spoke with TODAY about being the “soundtrack” to people’s lives for almost 30 years.

“It’s just been an absolute dream to still be doing this almost 30 years later. It’s a testament to the music and it’s a major nod to the best fans a band like us could ask for,” McLean expressed. “It really is awesome to know that our music has stood the test of time and that we’re coming up on the big 3-0, which is just amazing. So thank you to all of our fans. And thank you to everyone that has stuck with us for 30 years. Hats off to all of you.”