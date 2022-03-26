Stars pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins: ‘Completely gutted’

Last night, news broke that Taylor Hawkins, beloved drummer for Foo Fighters, had died at age 50 after the band released a statement on social media late in the evening of Friday, March 25.

Fellow musicians, friends and fans of the talented drummer mourned his death across social media, paying their respects and celebrating Hawkins’ accolades after his decades-long career.

Ringo Starr paid tribute to Hawkins one hour after news broke, posting a black and white photo of the drummer on Twitter. Alongside the photo, the former drummer for The Beatles wrote, “God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love.”

Mick Jagger also honored the fellow rock and roll legend in a tweet. He shared a black and white photo of the musician sitting behind a drum set, writing, “So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

The Rolling Stones also lost their drummer Charlie Watts last summer when he died at age 80.

Axl Rose was among the slew of stars to mourn the death of Hawkins, sharing a touching statement about his death in a tweet on Saturday morning.

“Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” the Guns N’ Roses frontman wrote. “He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans.”

Shortly after the Grammy-winning band released the statement announcing Hawkins' death, musician Richard Marx mourned the drummer in a tweet, writing that he was “completely gutted” by the news.

“We just recorded something together a month ago,” he added. “Can’t even process this right now. Let’s hold Taylor’s wife and children close to our hearts.”

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker penned a lengthy tribute to Hawkins on Instagram.

"I don’t have the words," Barker wrote alongside a black and white photo of the drummer sitting on the floor and smiling at the camera.. "Sad to write this or to never see you again."

Barker recalled the early days of his career, reminiscing about his friendship with the late musician while he was still trying to make it.

"I'll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis," Barker continued. "You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, 'kid you’re a star'. And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination."

Barker shared that eventually, years later, when Blink-182 toured with Foo Fighters in Australia, writing in part, he had the "best memories" of spending time with Hawkins.

"To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough," he concluded the touching statement. "Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace."

John Stamos, who lost his friend and longtime co-star Bob Saget back in January after the comedian died at age 65, revealed his last conversation with the drummer in a tweet shared early Saturday morning.

“This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s—t together before we die’” he wrote. “Wise words from my friend- put that s--t together! I’m so f----ng sad. Another one gone too soon.”

On Friday night, the band released a statement on their social media channels about the "untimely loss" of their longtime drummer.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The band was on tour in South America at the time of the drummer’s death. Most recently, they performed at Lollapalooza Chile on March 18 and Lollapalooza Argentina on March 20.

No cause of death is known at this time.