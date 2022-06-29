Avril Lavigne re-creates her ‘Let Go’ album cover 20 years later

Avril Lavigne brought all the nostalgia with her to a popular TikTok trend.

The "Complicated" singer posted a TikTok video of her re-creating her "Let Go" album cover on Canal Street in New York City, the same location as the original album cover photo.

The album, which was her debut, was released on June 4, 2002, celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. Popular tracks on the album included "Complicated" and "Sk8r Boi."

"Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album 'Let Go' here in New York," the singer tweeted Tuesday night.

The video hops on the TikTok trend of using "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan to re-create old pictures. Lavigne's video shows her walking onto a crosswalk and turning to face the camera with arms crossed in the same pose as the original picture. As in the old picture, she wore a black trench coat and black pants, though this time the ends of her hair were dyed orange.

Simple Plan commented on the TikTok saying, "This is amazing! Happy 20th Anniversary!"

Fans of the artist expressed how they were transported back in time with comments on Twitter and TikTok in response to the iconic re-creation.

"This is seriously awesome. So nostalgic right now. This must be crazy for you!" one fan replied on Twitter.

Another tweeted, "This means so much to me!! OG fan right here love you so much."

Lavigne recently released a 20th anniversary deluxe edition of "Let Go," which included a new version of "Breakaway," an early 2000s hit that Lavigne wrote but ultimately gave to Kelly Clarkson.

In February, Lavigne released her seventh album, "Love Sux," marking the end to a three-year break in studio albums.