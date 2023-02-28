After Avril Lavigne split, Mod Sun writes in new message, ‘In 1 week my entire life completely changed’

Avril Lavigne's former fiancé Mod Sun appears to have broken his silence about the couple's split.

The "Karma" singer, whose real name is Derek Smith, seemingly addressed the breakup Feb. 28 on Instagram. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed… I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken," he wrote, adding a broken-heart emoji.

He added, "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

A rep for Lavigne, 38, confirmed the couple's split to TODAY on Feb. 21.

Avril Lavigne and fiancé Mod Sun, seen here at the 2022 Grammy Awards, have called it quits. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun in April 2022. The “Sk8er Boi” singer shared several photos on Instagram that showed Mod Sun, 35, popping the question in Paris. She also included a photo of herself flashing her heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022,” Lavigne wrote in French in her caption, which translates to, “Yes! I love you forever. Sunday. March 27, 2022.”

Mod Sun responded in the comments, writing, “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”

On his own Instagram page at the time, Mod Sun revealed that he knew Lavigne was "the one" from the moment the pair met.

“I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes,’” he wrote, adding, “I love you Avril” and a heart emoji.

The two musicians met when they collaborated on Lavigne’s 2022 album, “Love Sux," and have appeared together on several songs.

Earlier this month, Mod Sun gushed about his love for Lavigne to E! News.

“I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you. I have found that person,” explained the musician, whose new album, "God Save the Teen," includes a track called "Avril's Song."

He added, "I’m with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over and she makes me a better person.”

Lavigne was previously married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015, and to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.