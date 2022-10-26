Chop! Avril Lavigne says goodbye to her signature long hair

Avril Lavigne’s long locks have been a cornerstone of her style since the Canadian singer-songwriter first gained fame as a teen.

But those locks aren’t so long anymore!

As the 38-year-old revealed in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 25, she recently let her pal and musical collaborator, Yungblud, give her a hair makeover.

The brief clip shows a leather-clad Lavigne sitting on a toilet, while her stylist for the day sits perched on the tank behind her, holding a large pair of scissors.

"Ready?" the 25-year-old asks.

She responds by shouting out a request for a beer, which he takes as a yes.

"So let's do it," Yungblud says, grabbing a handful of hair.

He then lops off what looks to be about 10 inches of copper and gold tresses.

"Oh, my God! Bro!" Lavigne exclaims as she realizes just how much he cut.

Of course, at that point, there was no going back, so he grabbed more hair and told her he planned to cut it into a bob — though not a particularly symmetrical one.

The cutting room floor. @avrillavigne via Instagram

A photo posted to Lavigne's Instagram Stories showed her hair, along with a pair of handcuffs, scattered on the bathroom floor.

As for the "Complicated" singer's caption for the video, it read, "I'm A Mess." But that's not (necessarily) a commentary about the her new haircut.

Instead, it's the name of a yet-to-be-released track Lavigne recorded with Yungblud, which she teased on TikTok when she shared the same haircut clip there.