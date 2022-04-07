Avril Lavigne is engaged — and showed off her heart-shaped ring

They don't call Paris the City of Love for nothing — pop star Avril Lavigne just got engaged in the French capital.

The "Complicated" singer, 37, announced her engagement to fellow musician Mod Sun, 35, Thursday on Instagram when she shared a gallery of pics showing the moment Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, popped the question.

In the pop rocker's first pic, Mod Sun is seen down on one knee in front of Lavigne as the Eiffel Tower stands behind them. The "Sk8er Boi" singer included more pics that showed her flashing her gorgeous heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

"Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," Lavigne wrote in her caption, or as we say in English, "Yes! I love you forever. Sunday. March 27, 2022."

Mod Sun responded in the comments, writing, "I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel."

Avril Lavigne showed off her heart-shaped engagement ring on Instagram. modsun/ Instagram

The heavily inked singer poured out his heart even more in his own Instagram post, which included a sweet message to Lavigne and more pics from the pair’s proposal:

“The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand + took one last breath… I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes,'" Mod Sun wrote, adding, “I love you Avril” and a heart emoji.

Lavigne's boyfriend, fellow musician Mod Sun, popped the question in Paris. modsun/ Instagram

Lavigne, who met Mod Sun when the pair collaborated on Lavigne’s 2022 album, “Love Sux,” shared details about the proposal with People magazine.

“It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she gushed.

Lavigne's ring was a custom design featuring a heart-shaped diamond in a royal setting with smaller hearts around it. It was made by XIV Karats in Beverly Hills.

"It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside,” Lavigne told People.

The eight-time Grammy nominee said she and her groom-to-be felt an "unstoppable connection" from the moment they met in the studio. Now, they're ready to spend their lives together.

"I look forward to having fun, creating, working together, touring together, growing together,” said Lavigne. “It feels good to have someone who can help celebrate the good times, hold you through the tough ones, and be there for all the moments in between.”

This will be Lavigne's third marriage. The singer was previously married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015, and to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.