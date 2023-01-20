To all the fans begging Ariana Grande to sing more: May we present this video. The “POV” singer, 29, just surprised fans with a gorgeous rendition of “Over the Rainbow” from 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz” on TikTok.

With the video, Grande wrote that she wanted to address a question she's been getting lately: "Why aren't you a singer anymore?"

In tiny letters shown at the beginning of the video, Grande gave the context for her performance. She “is literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day,” and this was filmed “mid-getting ready.” She's referring to her starring role in the two-part "Wicked" stage-to-screen adaptation.

Grande also wrote that she was “hiding" Glinda's hair in the video.

Though an oversized, knitted pink hoodie concealed her hair for the most part, there were a few glimpses of platinum strands visible — just another piece of evidence that Grande is following in the footsteps of Kristin Chenoweth, who also sported blond hair when she originated the role of Glinda on Broadway.

She posted a preview of the 'do on Instagram in October.

As for the "Wizard of Oz" song choice? That, of course, is also related to "Wicked," as the musical is a retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" from the perspective of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Grande wrote that she “wanted to sing ... a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not ‘Ozian’ at the moment."

Fans were, to say the least, thrilled to see Grande singing on TikTok again.

“i dont think you understand how much i needed this,” one person commented on her video, with another person writing, “will be saving this as my lullaby from now on.”

“Your voice never fails to stun. Keep singing forever Angel,” another fan wrote.

“crying. missed you and your voice so much,” another person commented.

For now, Grande said she is “keeping to (her) little bubble,” and that the video was “done with lots of love.”

Grande will star in the upcoming “Wicked” adaptation alongside Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba.

The adaptation will be split into two feature films, with the first movie set to premiere in December 2024.