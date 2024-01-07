Ariana Grande teases her first solo music in more than 3 years. Everything we know

Ariana Grande’s music hiatus is almost over.

The 30-year-old pop superstar, who hasn’t released an album since the Grammy-nominated “Positions” in 2020, surprised fans Jan. 7 by announcing that they can expect new music from her soon.

She first teased the arrival of new music by deleting all the photos from the official Instagram account for her 2018 album, “Sweetener” — a sign that the artist is entering a new era.

Grande then uploaded nine photos that created a blurry close-up of her face on Jan. 7. The last three pictures in the collage revealed the title of her new song in the caption. She also shared the close-up and the single name on her page.

“yes, and? ♡ 1.12,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Her fans, known as “Arianators,” celebrated her long-anticipated return in the comments.

“MOTHER IS BACK,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “WE MISSED YOU.”

Her mom, Joan Grande, also left a sweet comment. “soooo excited .... !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote.

Her brother Frankie Grande simply replied with multiple emoji to convey his excitement.

The “Thank U, Next” singer also shared more information about “Yes, And?” on her Instagram story.

Read on for everything we know about Grande’s new single and upcoming album.

When will Ariana Grande’s new music be released?

Grande announced Jan. 7 that “Yes, And?” will drop Jan. 12 as a single and encouraged her fans to pre-order the song.

Grande previously hinted that her next album will come out in 2024, writing "see you next year" in a Dec. 27 Instagram post.

Her label, Republic Records, also shared the news on Instagram. The label wrote, in part, that the team is “so excited” for Grande’s follow-up to “Positions.”

Grande commented on the post with a series of emoji that could be hints about the song’s lyrics. She replied with multiple mending, red and anatomical heart emoji. She also added fairy and infinity emoji.

What has Ariana Grande said about her new music?

The singer first confirmed she was working on her next album on Dec. 7, 2023. She shared a carousel of photos and videos to Instagram that featured her in a recording studio. But, Grande muted the posts, keeping her new sound a secret.

About a week later, she uploaded more muted clips to Instagram of her singing in a recording booth and collaborating with songwriters and producers.

For her final post of 2023, she included other studio snaps, a video of her mom dancing and a picture of her single cover in a slideshow. The last clip had fans intrigued.

Grande was laughing while lying on a couch with her back to the camera. The person recording the video asked her to explain what was going on in her life.

“Is this almost the last day of this album?" the person asked.

Grande giggled and responded, “I’m so tired, but so happy and grateful.”

She joked, “I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons, like, I can’t move. It’s impossible.”

“I can’t talk,” she continued, laughing.

When was Ariana Grande’s last album?

Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” came out in October 2020. Her sixth album included the title track and singles “34+35” and “POV.” The album also featured collaborations with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. She earned a nomination for best vocal album at the 2022 Grammy Awards for the record.

Since she released “Positions,” Grande has been busy filming the two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked” with Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

“Wicked Part 1” arrives in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

The movie also stars Ethan Slater, whom Grande is currently dating.

News about her romance with her “Wicked” co-star circulated after she separated from ex-husband Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana and Dalton have been separated since January,” a source later confirmed to TODAY.com.

The former couple were married for two years. They finalized their divorce in October 2023.

Before her special end-of-the-year posts teasing her new music, Grande made a special appearance at the Broadway premiere of Slater’s new show, “Spamalot” on Nov. 16, 2023.

She posted photos from her night out on Instagram the following day.