Ariana Grande reacts after Kate Hudson covers 1 of her hits with a doo-wop twist

Kate Hudson’s cover of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” gets five stars.

The “Almost Famous” star performed a doo-wop version of Grande’s smash hit on Jimmy Fallon’s show “That’s My Jam” that may make your jaw drop.

Hudson, who posted a clip on her Instagram page, appeared calm, cool and collected as she flawlessly pulled off the song.

Grande gave her the seal of approval.

“stunning perfect gorgeous,” she commented.

“Love you!” Hudson wrote back.

“may we have this on all streaming services please,” Grande added in another comment.

People may have forgotten that Hudson can sing, having showed off her pipes when she was a guest star on five episodes of “Glee” in 2012 and 2013.

Grande, who posted a clip of Hudson performing on her Instagram stories, is hardly the only one who was wowed by the unique cover.

“She should put this out as a single,” someone raved on YouTube. “She made it her own! Absolutely catchy! Total hit!”

Hudson put a spin no one knew was possible on Grande's "7 Rings." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ Getty Images

“The people that didn’t know Kate could SING, never saw Glee??? She is awesome,” another person commented.

“I would buy that song only if Kate Hudson sings it with that background,” someone else gushed. “That was so cool. She is so talented.”

“Her vocals are masterpiece,” another fan wrote.

You can check out Hudson’s performance when “That’s My Jam,” which features celebrities competing in music, dance and trivia challenges, airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST.