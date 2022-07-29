Ariana Grande is not here for the backlash today.

On Thursday, the "Positions" singer clapped back at a hater who suggested that she was spending too much time on her r.e.m. beauty brand than on her music.

The whole thing happened when Grande shared a video of herself trying on her new Sweetener Concealer on TikTok.

In the comments, the TikTok user wrote, "plz remember you're a singer," so Grande responded, "i have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer."

Grande's comment was liked more than 3,000 times and her clapback happened just two months after she told her fans the reason why she hasn't started on any new music.

arianagrande via Tik Tok

"The truth is, I have not begun an album. I know I hear it through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department, but after 'Positions,' I was not ready to start another album yet. So I have not begun another album," she said while doing an r.e.m. beauty makeup tutorial on YouTube in May.

"I mean that was really the only reason," Grande continued. "But aside from that, that was kinda around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a 'Wicked' audition coming soon so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting, "The Voice," so I was like shooting and then also doing lessons every day because I just wanted to be prepared for when the call came."

Ariana Grande performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"I had no idea when it was coming but I was just like, I want to be ready to go in. I know that I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn and I want to be prime condition. So I went pretty hard getting ready," she added.

In November, director, Jon M. Chu, revealed that Grande will portray Glinda in the upcoming movie adaptation of “Wicked."

Grande will star alongside Cynthia Erivo, who'll be playing Elphaba.

