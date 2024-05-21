Apple Music’s 100 best albums: Taylor Swift and Jay-Z make the top 20

Apple Music has sifted through decades of unforgettable music to create its list of the 100 best albums of all time, expanding across a multitude of genres.

The music platform’s team of experts worked with songwriters, producers, industry professionals and a group of award-winning hitmakers, like Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams and J Balvin, to determine which albums stood out among the countless number released throughout the years.

Apple Music described the list in a press release as an “editorial statement, fully independent of any streaming numbers” on its platform and “a love letter to the records that have shaped the world music lovers live and listen in.”

On May 13, the streamer announced the albums 100-90 and has continued to reveal more LPs every day.

Leading up to the top 10 release, which will be exclusively unveiled on TODAY on May 21, Apple Music shared albums 11-20, featuring quite a few record-breaking artists.

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Jay-Z’s “The Blueprint” and Adele’s “21”— the latter of which is also on the list of the best-selling albums of all time according to Business Insider — snagged spots in Apple Music’s top 20.

Find out where those albums placed on the list and which others made the cut, below.

Apple Music’s Best Albums 11-20

20. “Pet Sounds” — The Beach Boys

19. “The Chronic” — Dr. Dre

18. “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

17. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye

16. “Blue” — Joni Mitchell

15. “21” — Adele

14. “Highway 61 Revisited” — Bob Dylan

13. “The Blueprint” — Jay-Z

12. “OK Computer” — Radiohead

11. “Rumours” — Fleetwood Mac

What's landed on Apple's Best Albums list so far

Apple’s Music 100 best albums list so far includes LPs from Elton John, Madonna, 2Pac, Prince, Janet Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Rihanna, Beyoncé and more legendary artists. Recent releases like SZA’s “SOS” and Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” also landed on the list. Noticeably absent among some of the most beloved albums so far is Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” which became the second best-selling album of all time in 2018 after being surpassed by The Eagles’ “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975).”

Will those two albums make into the top 10? While you wait to see Apple Music’s top selections, take a look at the other entrees.

100. “Body Talk” — Robyn

99. “Hotel California” — The Eagles

98. “ASTROWORLD” — Travis Scott

97. “Rage Against The Machine” — Rage Against The Machine

96. “Pure Heroine” — Lorde

95. “Confessions” — USHER

94. “Untrue” — Burial

93. “A Seat at the Table” — Solange

92. “Flower Boy” — Tyler, The Creator

91. “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1” — George Michael

90. “Back in Black” — AC/DC

89. “The Fame Monster (Deluxe Edition)” — Lady Gaga

88. “I Put a Spell on You” — Nina Simone

87. “Blue Lines” — Massive Attack

86. “My Life” — Mary J Blige

85. “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

84. “Doggystyle” — Snoop Dogg

83. “Horses” — Patti Smith

82. “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” — 50 Cent

81. “After the Gold Rush” — Neil Young

80. “The Marshall Mathers LP” — Eminem

79. “Norman F****** Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

78. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” — Elton John

77. “Like A Prayer” — Madonna

76. “Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

75. “Supa Dupa Fly” — Missy Eliott

74. “Downward Spiral” — Nine Inch Nails

73. “Aja” — Steely Dan

72. “SOS” — SZA

71. “Trans-Europe Express” — Kraftwerk

70. “Straight Outta Compton” — N.W.A

69. “Master of Puppets (Remastered)” — Metallica

68. “Is this It” — The Strokes

67. “Dummy” — Portishead

66: “The Queen Is Dead” — The Smiths

65: “3 Feet High and Rising” — De La Soul

64. “Baduizm” — Erykah Badu

63. “Are You Experienced?” — The Jimi Hendrix Experience

62. “All Eyez on Me” — 2Pac

61. “Love Deluxe” — Sade

60. “The Velvet Underground and Nico (45th Anniversary Edition)” — Velvet Underground & Nico

59. “AM” — Arctic Monkeys

58. “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory” — Oasis

57. “Voodoo” — D’Angelo

56. “Disintegration (Remastered)” — The Cure

55. “ANTI” — Rihanna

54. “A Love Supreme” — John Coltrane

53. “Exile on Main Street (2010 Remaster)” — The Rolling Stones

52. “Appetite for Destruction” — Guns ‘N Roses

51. “Sign O’The Times” — Prince

50. “Hounds of Love (2018 Remaster)” — Kate Bush

49. “The Joshua Tree” — U2

48. “Paul’s Boutique” — Beastie Boys

47. “Take Care (Deluxe Version)” — Drake

46. “Exodus (2013 Remaster)” — Bob Marley & The Wailers

45. “Homogenic” — Björk

44. “Innervisions” — Stevie Wonder

43. “Remain in Light” — Talking Heads

42. “Control” — Janet Jackson

41. “Aquemini” — OutKast

40. “I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You” — Aretha Franklin

39. “Illmatic” — Nas

38. “Tapestry” — Carole King

37. “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (Expanded Edition) — Wu-Tang Clan

36. “BEYONCÉ” — Beyoncé

35. “London Calling” — The Clash

34. “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back” — Public Enemy

33. “Kid A” — Radiohead

32. “Ready to Die (The Remaster)” — Notorious B.I.G.

31. “Jagged Little Pill (Remastered)” — Alanis Morissette

30. “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” — Billie Eilish

29. “The Low End Theory” — A Tribe Called Quest

28. “The Dark Side of the Moon” — Pink Floyd

27. “Led Zeppelin II” — Led Zeppelin

26. “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” — Kanye West

25. “Kind of Blue” — Miles Davis

24. “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster)” — David Bowie

23. “Discovery” — Daft Punk

22. “Born to Run” — Bruce Springsteen

21. “Revolver” — The Beatles